Rangers 2025-26 Preseason and Summer Showcase Schedule Released

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are set the second annual preseason showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 29th to August 31st, featuring the Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa Generals, Saginaw Spirit, and Kitchener Rangers. Tickets sales from each game will continue to support Make-A-Wish Canada and will be available at the door. The Rangers will play each time once, and there will be a total of five games over the weekend. See below for the full schedule:

Friday, August 29th

Oshawa vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm

Kitchener vs Brantford - 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 30th

Saginaw vs Brantford - 2:00 pm

Kitchener vs Oshawa - 7:00 pm

Sunday, September 31st (FAN FEST)

Kitchener vs Saginaw - 2:00 pm

FAN FEST

This year's Fan Fest and Barbecue will take place over the Labour Day weekend as it has in years past and will be held Sunday, August 31st from 11am - 2pm at The Aud (Parking Lot A).

As always, admission to the Fan Fest and Barbecue is free for all fans and will include a number of activities including inflatable games, rides, an autograph session with Kitchener Rangers players, and, of course, a BBQ!

Net proceeds from BBQ, as well as admission to the exhibition games, will once again go to support Make-A-Wish Canada. Tickets for the game can be purchased at Fan Fest under the Kitchener Rangers tent.

The Rangers autograph session will run from 11:00 am -12:00 pm, with some extra availability from Rangers scratches (This means the autograph session will end promptly for players participating in the game. Signatures from every player can not be guaranteed).

This showcase marks the beginning of the preseason for the Kitchener Rangers, who will then host the Oshawa Generals again on September 12th. Tickets to the Rangers' exhibition game on the 12th will be $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12. As a reminder, Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to the Rangers exhibition game on September 12th as part of their package. Tickets for games during Preseason Showcase in support of Make-A-Wish Canada must be purchased separately.

Exhibition Schedule

The Rangers round out the preseason with two games more exhibitions games, again playing host to the Oshawa General and making a trip out to Windsor a day later for the final tune up game. Please see below for a list of the remaining Preseason games:

Friday, September 12th

Brampton vs Kitchener - 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 13th

Kitchener at Windsor, Sun Sept 13th, 7:05 pm (Lakeshore)

Season tickets are on sale now, head over to https://bit.ly/RangersSeasonsTix to secure your seats. Stay tuned for information on single-game ticket sales later this summer.

We look forward to seeing you back at The Aud this fall to drop the puck on the 2024-25 Season!







