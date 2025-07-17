Three Petes Invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes forward Kaden McGregor

(Peterborough, ON) - Hockey Canada has officially announced the rosters for their U18 and U17 Program of Excellence Summer Camps. Petes forward Colin Fitzgerald (U18), and 2025 draft picks Kieran Raynor (U17), and Kaden McGregor (U17) were all invited to attend the camps.

"Congratulations to Colin, Kieran, and Kaden on their recognition by Hockey Canada," noted Petes GM and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "This is a great opportunity for them all to compete with some of the best Under 18 talent in Canada. We wish the three of them the best of luck as they hit the ice with the ultimate goal of representing Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky and U17 World Challenge later this year."

Fitzgerald, an Otonabee native, has been invited to U18 camp after a rookie season with the Petes which saw him score 12 goals and add 16 assists for 28 points in 48 games. He was originally selected by the Petes with the third overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Petes U16s. Fitzgerald has experience playing for Canada, after winning a silver medal with Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

The U18 Selection camp will take place from July 29-Aug.1 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, ON. Players at the U18 camp will have the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which takes place from August 11-16 in Brno (Czechia) and Trenčín (Slovakia). For more information on the tournament, click here.

Petes 2025 draft picks Kieran Raynor and Kaden McGregor were both selected to take part in the Under-17 National Development Camp.

Raynor, a forward from St. Catharines, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the second round, 27th overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He featured in 27 games for the Niagara North Stars U16's last season, scoring 29 goals and adding 23 assists for 52 points. He then added five goals and eight assists for 13 points in eight playoff games, helping the North Stars to a place in the OMHA Championships and the OHL Cup. Raynor also skated in three games last season for the GOJHL's St. Catharines Falcons, picking up one assist.

McGregor, a forward from Braeside, ON, was selected by the Petes with the first overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, winning the OHL's Jack Ferguson Award as the league's number one pick. Last season, he captained the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 to an HEO Championship, leading the league with 38 goals and 44 assists for 82 points. McGregor added another 24 points in nine playoff games, becoming the first Petes draft pick to win HEO Player of the Year since Mason McTavish in 2019. In the OHL Cup, McGregor scored three goals and added eight assists for 11 points, being named to the tournament all-star team.

Under-17 National Development Camp takes place from July 19-23 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, ON. Players at the Camp will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2025 U17 World Challenge alongside Petes Video Coach Alex Darling, who was named Video Coach for Canada White on July 15. The tournament begins on Friday, October 31 in Truro, NS. For more tournament details, click here.

Stay tuned to the Petes website and social media channels for more exciting updates throughout the offseason.

