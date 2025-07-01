Gerry DiCunzolo Selected to 2025 U.S. Under-17 Select Team

July 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Gerry DiCunzolo

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering) Peterborough Petes forward Gerry DiCunzolo(Peterborough Petes, Credit: David Pickering)

(Peterborough, ON) - USA Hockey announced today that newly signed Petes forward Gerry DiCunzolo has been named to the 2025 U.S. Under-17 Select Team. The team will compete at the Under-17 Four Nations Tournament from August 5-9 in Plymouth, MI.

"I'd like to congratulate Gerry on being named to the U.S. Under-17 Select Team," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "This is a great opportunity for him to play with and against some of the top players in the 2009 age group. This experience will be very beneficial as he prepares for his first season in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes."

DiCunzolo, a forward from Buffalo, NY, was originally selected by the Petes in the third round, 61st overall, in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The left-handed centre featured in 62 games for Shattuck-St. Mary's 15O last season, leading the team in scoring with 57 goals and 90 assists for 147 points. DiCunzolo also played in four games with Shattuck at the USA 15 only National Championships, once again leading his team in scoring with three goals and three assists for six points.

On May 27, 2025, DiCunzolo signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement (SPA) with the Petes, becoming the first player from the Petes 2025 draft class to do so. Since then, second round picks Kieran Raynor and Matthew Perreault have both been signed to an SPA. The Petes entire 2025 daft class can be seen.

The annual CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Fans can follow along.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.