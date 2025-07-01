Trio of Storm Players Selected in 2025 NHL Entry Draft
July 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Three members of Storm City heard their names called during the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Quinn Beauchesne, Grant Spada and Charlie Paquette were among the 93 players drafted out of the Canadian Hockey League with 41 coming from the Ontario Hockey League.
Quinn Beauchesne, 5th round 148th overall, Pittsburgh Penguins
Grant Spada, 7th round 212th overall, Tampa Bay Lightning
Charlie Paquette, 7th round 222nd overall, Dallas Stars
