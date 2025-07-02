Storm Select Simon Belohorsky 66th Overall in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select winger Simon Belohorsky with the 66th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

A 6'2, 190lb left-handed winger from Czechia spent the past season with the Bili Tygri Liberec U17 program where he appeared in 24 games notching 25 goals and 17 assists for 42 points. He also appeared in 10 games for the U20 program where he registered 7 points (3g, 4a). This past fall, Belohorsky represented Czechia at the U17 World Challenge in Sarnia.

Team League GP G A TP PIM

Bili Tygri Liberec U17 Czechia U17 24 25 17 42 51

Bili Tygri Liberec U20 Czechia U20 10 3 4 7 10

Czechia U17 WHC -17 4 0 0 0 0

Czechia U17 (all) International-Jr 9 4 3 7 27

