Sarnia Sting Announces Key Changes to Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2025-26 Season

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







As the Sarnia Sting prepare for the 2025-26 season, the organization is excited to announces several changes to its hockey operations staff. These new additions bring a mix of experience, energy, and specialized skillsets that will support the growth and success of our players both on and off the ice.

The Sting's new ownership group: Mark Guy, Ryan Finch, and David Legwand: have made it clear: the vision is excellence. The organization is being structured to reflect that mindset with high expectations, elite performance standards, and a renewed focus on player support and growth. Every staff addition and decision moving forward will align with that vision.

"Today marks an exciting step forward for our organization as we announce several key additions and changes to our hockey operations staff," shares Sarnia Sting Owner and President, Mark Guy. "As owners, our priority is to give our players and staff the tools they need to grow and succeed. These new hires across coaching, equipment, strength and therapy, and scouting will significantly enhance the player experience and are the first steps toward building a world-class hockey operations department. On behalf of our ownership group, we're excited to welcome all of our new staff to the Sarnia Sting and congratulate those stepping into new roles."

Coaching & Player Support Staff Additions

Mason Baptista - Assistant Coach

The Sting are excited to welcome Mason Baptista as Assistant Coach. Baptista joins us from the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL), where he played a major role in developing one of the league's top power plays over the past three seasons. Known for his unbelievable energy and work ethic, Mason excels in relationship building and brings extensive knowledge and creativity that will be a huge asset to the Sting power play and overall offensive development. He will work alongside the current Sting coaching staff - Head Coach Alan Letang and Assistant Coach David Matsos, who continues to oversee the defensive unit.

Rob Beatty - Goalie Coach

Joining the Sting as Goalie Coach is Rob Beatty, who brings with him 11 years of experience in the Ontario Hockey League, most recently with the Guelph Storm. Beatty has the expertise, and leadership to oversee all aspects of our goaltending department, including scouting, analysis, and development. He will work closely with our current goalies, ensuring they have all the necessary resources to succeed at the highest level.

Jason Brooks - Special Advisor & Development Coach

The Sting are also adding Jason Brooks as Special Advisor and Development Coach. A former General Manager and Head Coach in the OHL with the Guelph Storm, Jason currently serves as Head Coach of the U16 Perth Lakers. His experience, insight, and hockey knowledge will serve as a valuable resource for both staff and players as we continue to raise the bar in all areas of our program.

Rebecca Babb - Power Skating Coach

The Sting are excited to officially welcome Babb as the team's new Power Skating Coach. While new to the staff, she spent time around the team at various points last season and made an immediate impression with her work. Currently also working with the Detroit Red Wings, she brings elite-level experience and a strong technical approach. The organization looks forward to having her involved more consistently this season to support player development and enhance on-ice performance.

Blair Hennessey - Head Physical Therapist

Blair Hennessey joins the Sting as Head Physical Therapist. Blair holds a Master's in Physical Therapy (MPT) and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). He most recently served as the Head Trainer and Physical Therapist for the London Nationals, bringing a modern, high-performance mindset to athlete care. Blair uses a combination of sports science and physiotherapy expertise to support player return and long-term development. Players are excited to work with him and benefit from his approach.

Justin Vanderlaan - Head Equipment Manager

The Sting welcomes Justin Vanderlaan as the team's new Head Equipment Manager. Vanderlaan joins from the Brantford Bulldogs, where he spent the 2024-25 season as Assistant Equipment Manager following eight seasons in the same role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Justin is known for his attention to detail and brings a high level of expertise that will elevate the daily standard of excellence within our hockey operations.

Scouting Staff Updates

The organization is consistently making efforts to strengthen and streamline our scouting operations heading into the 2025-26 season. Matt Hogan will step into the role of Director of Scouting and Player Personnel, leading our talent identification and evaluation efforts across all levels. New additions to our Scouting Staff include Jason Nobili who will focus on the U18 Draft, Randy Smith will oversee scouting efforts in the SCTA and Joe Najim will cover the Alliance. Additionally, Adam Schaap will be stepping into a larger role within the department.

The Sting are also proud to announce the promotion of Mark Glavin to Assistant General Manager. A dedicated member of the organization for over 25 years, Glavin has been instrumental behind the scenes, managing team travel, billet coordination, and countless day-to-day operations. His deep understanding of the organization and unwavering commitment make him a valuable asset as he steps into this expanded role.

"We're thrilled to welcome these individuals to our organization," said Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge, professionalism, and passion to their respective roles. Our players are our priority, and this group strengthens the support we provide them every day."

The Sarnia Sting would like to share that Assistant Coach Dustin Jeffrey, Head Scout Mark Filippone, Alliance Scout Mike Neely, ETA Scout David McMullen, and SCTA/U18 Scout Dylan Krill will be moving on from the organization. These changes come as part of a mutual decision as we continue to shape our hockey operations department for the future. We are incredibly grateful for the dedication, expertise, and professionalism each of these individuals brought to the Sting. They've been valuable members of our staff, and we sincerely thank them for their contributions. We wish them all the best in their next chapters.

The Sting look forward to the contributions of this expanded staff group as the organization continues building toward a strong 2025-26 campaign. The Sting will kickstart their season on September 19th at home as they take on the Windsor Spitfires.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.