Frontenacs Add Two Impact Players in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs have added two more players to the fold after the conclusion of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. With the 105th overall pick, the Frontenacs selected Finnish forward Max Westergård, followed by Slovakian defenceman Adam Goljer with the 117th overall selection.

Max Westergård, a 2007-born winger, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with Frölunda HC J20 in Sweden, where he posted 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games; finishing 15th in league scoring. Westergård represented Finland at multiple international events throughout the year, including U18 World Championships where he put up 6 points in 5 games. Westergård was recently selected in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 132nd overall pick.

Adam Goljer is a 2008-born defenceman, hailing from Slovakia. Goljer spent the 2024-25 campaign with HK Dulka Trencin while also representing Slovakia internationally at the U18 World Championships. Goljer is a prospect eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. His smart two-way play gives him the potential to become a steady, consistent, and reliable presence on the backend.

Along with these selections, it was announced prior to today's CHL Import Draft that Tomas Pobezal has committed to playing for the Frontenacs this season. Pobezal's rights were acquired from the Kitchener Rangers on June 9th, 2025 and will be a big piece of the roster this upcoming season.

