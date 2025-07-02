Spitfires Well Represented Across NHL Development Camps

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The NHL offseason is officially underway, and for several Windsor Spitfires players-and one coach-the journey to the pros is taking a significant step forward at NHL development camps this summer.

Headlining the group is Jack Nesbitt, who will attend development camp with the Philadelphia Flyers after being selected 12th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Nesbitt's combination of speed, size, and offensive instincts made him a top prospect throughout the season, and now he'll get his first taste of life in an NHL organization.

Also heading to a camp is 2024 first-rounder Liam Greentree, who will suit up for the Los Angeles Kings. The Spitfires captain and offensive leader, Greentree was a dominant force in the OHL last season and is expected to make an immediate impression in LA.

The Washington Capitals announced their camp and star forward Ilya Protas is among the attendees. The forward was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Capitals. Protas brings elite skills and is expected to make an impression on Washington.

Joining them is AJ Spellacy, the power forward selected in the third round by the Chicago Blackhawks. Spellacy brings a high motor and a physical edge that should translate well in a professional setting.

The Spitfires will also be represented by a strong contingent of free agent invites, with Noah Morneau heading to the LA Kings, Cole Davis to the St. Louis Blues, Anthony Cristoforo to the New York Rangers, and Jonathan Brown to the New York Islanders. Each earned their invitation through hard work, leadership, and consistent improvement during their respective seasons.

In addition to the on-ice talent, the Spitfires are proud to see staff representation as well. Kathy McLlwain, the club's skating coach, has been invited to attend Boston Bruins Development Camp, a testament to her elite-level training and reputation in player development circles.

As NHL clubs begin laying the groundwork for their future rosters, the presence of so many Spitfires is a strong reflection of the development culture in Windsor-one that continues to produce and support top-tier hockey talent, both on and off the ice.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.