Petes Select Three Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes completed the 2025 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday, July 2, selecting three players in total.

"We're very excited about the players that we were able to select in today's Import Draft," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Over the course of the season, Rob Wilson, Patrick O'Connor, myself, and other members of our staff have had the chance to watch these players in person and on video. All three players displayed the abilities needed to succeed in the OHL and the characteristics that we look for in a Peterborough Pete."

The Petes first pick in the draft was 63rd overall in round two. With the pick, Peterborough chose Austrian forward Leon Kolarik from Red Bull Hockey Akademie Juniors.

Kolarik, a 2007-born forward from Vienna, AUS, featured in 36 games for the RB Hockey Juniors in the AlpsHL last season, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists for 23 points. He also played in seven games for EC Salzburg in the ICEHL (Austria's top league), scoring once and adding two assists for three points. In the playoffs, Kolarik led EC Salzburg U20 in scoring, with eight goals and six assists for 14 points in eight games. Kolarik has also represented his home country of Austria at multiple levels. This past year, he had seven points in five games at the U18 World Championship Division 1A, while also picking up four assists in five games at the U20 World Championship Division 1A.

With the Petes second pick, 109th overall, they selected forward Yanis Lutz from EV Zug U20 in Switzerland.

Lutz, a 2008-born forward from Lachen, SUI, featured in 34 games for EV Zug U20 this season, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists for 22 points. He also played in 12 games for EV Zug u17 this year, scoring eight goals and adding five assists for 13 points. Lutz has represented his home country of Switzerland at the U17 level. In 2024-25, he played in 16 games for Switzerland U17, scoring six goals and six assists for 12 points.

The Petes third and final pick in the draft came at 121 in round three. With the pick, Peterborough selected Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Melvin Fernström from Orebro HK in Sweden.

Fernström, a 2006-born forward from Bålsta, SWE, was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 93rd overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 1, 2025, along with Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, and a first round pick in exchange for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor. On June 13, Fernström signed an entry level contract with the Penguins after putting up 17 points in 48 games with Örebro HK in the SHL in 2024-25.

"We are very pleased with how the Import draft went today," said Petes Director of Player Personnel and Assistant Coach Patrick O'Connor. "Rob (Wilson) and I spent extensive time in Europe doing a lot of research on these players and we're very happy to be able to select them today. Leon is a talented, quick young player with a good hockey IQ, and is someone who we believe will put up good offensive numbers in the OHL. Yanis is an explosive, offensive player who is a little bit younger, but is also someone who we believe will succeed at the OHL level. Melvin has a good shot, knows where to be on the ice and has professional experience playing in the SHL."

Stay tuned to the Petes website and social media in the coming months for exciting updates regarding the 2024-25 OHL season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.