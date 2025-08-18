Petes Announce Preseason Ticket Details

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the ticket details for their three preseason home games beginning on Saturday, August 30.

The Petes kick off their 2025 preseason with back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters on Saturday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, August 31 at 2:05 p.m. Both games will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Sections 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15 will be open for the games with general admission tickets available for $10. Tickets for both games can be purchased, or by contacting the Grant Thornton Box Office.

Peterborough's third and final home preseason game will take place in Norwood at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre on Sunday, September 7 at 2:05 p.m. when the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs. Tickets for the game are general admission and can be purchased in-person for $20 (cash only) at JJ Stewart Motors or online for $30. The game will include raffles and chuck-a-puck with proceeds in support of Norwood Minor Hockey. The Petes players will also be signing autographs after the game.

The doors for all three Petes preseason home games will be open one hour before puck drop.

The Petes will play their fourth and final preseason game on the road on Friday, September 12, when they travel to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Tickets can be purchased.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.