Petes Add Ryan Ramsay as Skills and Development Coach

August 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has added alumnus Ryan Ramsay as the team's new Skills and Development Coach.

"We are pleased to have Ryan join our staff," noted Oke. "With his experience as a player, and more recently as a coach at the junior level, he's a great fit for our team. Our organization is committed to the development of our players on and off the ice. In Ryan's role with the Petes, he will assist our players in their individual skill development."

Ramsay, from Ajax, ON, is currently the Head Coach/General Manager for the Haliburton County Huskies of the OJHL, a role he's been in since 2021-22. He has eight years of experience working in the OJHL with the Huskies and the Whitby Fury. Ramsay has also served as a Player Development Consultant for the North Bay Battalion for the last two years.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Petes as their new Skills and Development Coach," said Ramsay. "It's definitely a full circle moment for me to be back with Peterborough after beginning my OHL career here. I'm looking forward to joining this great staff and amazing organization. I can't wait to meet the players and get started."

A former first round pick of the Petes, Ramsay played five seasons in the OHL from 1999-2004, picking up 283 points in 295 games with the Petes, Kitchener Rangers, and Plymouth Whalers. After his OHL career, he signed with the St. Louis Blues, kicking off a professional career which saw him play 11 seasons in the AHL, ECHL, Germany, and Italy. Ramsay played the majority of his professional career in the DEL, Germany's top league, picking up 212 points in 296 games over seven years.

