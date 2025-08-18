Single Game Ticket on Sale Dates Announced
OHL Brantford Bulldogs

Single Game Ticket on Sale Dates Announced

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release


The excitement of Brantford Bulldogs hockey at the Civic Centre returns in just a matter of weeks and you don't want to be left out!

Single Game Tickets go on sale soon!

Pre-Season Games go on sale Wednesday, August 20th @ 10am!

Regular Season Games go on Sale Wednesday, August 27th @ 10am!

Go to Ticketmaster.ca / Account Manager to make sure you're in the stands when the Bulldogs light it up in Brantford!

Check out the Brantford Bulldogs Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central