Single Game Ticket on Sale Dates Announced

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The excitement of Brantford Bulldogs hockey at the Civic Centre returns in just a matter of weeks and you don't want to be left out!

Single Game Tickets go on sale soon!

Pre-Season Games go on sale Wednesday, August 20th @ 10am!

Regular Season Games go on Sale Wednesday, August 27th @ 10am!

Go to Ticketmaster.ca / Account Manager to make sure you're in the stands when the Bulldogs light it up in Brantford!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.