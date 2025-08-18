Single Game Ticket on Sale Dates Announced
Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The excitement of Brantford Bulldogs hockey at the Civic Centre returns in just a matter of weeks and you don't want to be left out!
Single Game Tickets go on sale soon!
Pre-Season Games go on sale Wednesday, August 20th @ 10am!
Regular Season Games go on Sale Wednesday, August 27th @ 10am!
Go to Ticketmaster.ca / Account Manager to make sure you're in the stands when the Bulldogs light it up in Brantford!
