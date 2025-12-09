Dravecky & Malhotra Named to OHL Top Prospects Game

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Ontario Hockey League today announced the teams for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, presented by Enbridge, taking place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on January 14th, with Bulldogs Caleb Malhotra & Vladimir Dravecky representing Team East.

The second annual showcase picks up from the inaugural effort a year ago which saw Bulldogs captain Jake O'Brien lead Team East to victory. O'Brien set up both the game tying goal early in the third period and Porter Martone's game winning goal in overtime in a thrilling finish to the first-time event.

Malhotra will be a headliner for Team East following his captaincy of Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge and with the Toronto product sitting first in the Ontario Hockey League among rookies with 13 goals & 24 assists for 37 points. Climbing the ranking for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Malhotra has been a game-changer since arriving in the OHL. Successful in all aspects of the game Malhotra has excelled on both sides of the special-teams coin with 13 power-play points and being a regular among the team's top penalty killers. Malhtora has shown his abilities in the clutch as well with 5 game-winning goals that place him second in the entirety of the Ontario Hockey League.

Dravecky arrived just prior to the 2025-26 OHL season after being selected 50th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft and like Malhotra has been an immediately impactful player. Posting 5 goals & 13 assists for 18 points across his first 28 OHL games, Dravecky has combined his strong offensive instincts with a growing defensive reliability that has seen the Trinec product skate to a plus-17 rating on the season. With professional experience in both the Swedish & Slovakian top leagues, Dravecky will look to utilize the Top Prospects opportunity to cement himself as a 1st round player for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Dravecky will enter the game coming off his first opportunity at the World Junior Hockey Championships where he will join Bulldogs teammates Adam Benak & Adam Jiricek as part of Team Czechia.

Congratulations to both Caleb Malhotra & Vladimir Dravecky on their naming to represent Team East!







