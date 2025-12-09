New Madhouse on Market Coming to Brantford

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. On Thursday, December 4th at a Special City Council meeting, Brantford City Council approved the design and funding for a new Sports & Entertainment Centre on Market Street South, which will become the future home of the Brantford Bulldogs.

With an approximately 5,200-person capacity for the best fans in the Ontario Hockey League, the Bulldogs will be able to continue to bring the best-in-class game presentation in a best-in-class facility in Brantford.

The approved project is expected to break ground in early 2026, with completion targeted ahead of the 2028-29 OHL season.

The arena will also give the Bulldogs and the City of Brantford the opportunity to bring major CHL & IIHF events to the city and show the world our great home city.

"We couldn't be more excited for a new sports and entertainment complex in Brantford." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "This city is home, the place the Bulldogs belong, and where we'll call home forever. None of this would be possible without the vision and leadership of Mayor Kevin Davis, and we're incredibly grateful for his commitment to our community and our team."

The Madhouse on Market is a special place that has truly become an incredible home to the Bulldogs franchise, and we are so excited to build a new legacy in a new Madhouse with our great fans!







