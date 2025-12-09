2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12
Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 12 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.
The Brantford Bulldogs (21-2-4-1) tightened its grip on top spot for a ninth straight week with wins over Kingston and North Bay, powered by 2026 NHL Draft headliner Caleb Malhotra, the OHL's Rookie of the Week. The Everett Silvertips (23-3-2-1) stay at No. 2 for the fifth time in six weeks and eighth straight week in the Top 3, riding a perfect 3-0-0-0 run to a CHL-best 23 wins and .845 points percentage. The Edmonton Oil Kings (21-6-2-1) round out the trio, back in the top three for the first time since Week 1 on the strength of a four-game point streak, standout blue-liner Ethan MacKenzie, and World Junior-bound Czech forwards Max Curran and Adam Jecho.
The big movers just behind them come from the QMJHL, where the Moncton Wildcats (19-6-2-1) and Chicoutimi Saguenéens (18-5-2-2) continue to climb. Moncton made the week's largest jump, up three spots to No. 7- its highest mark of the season- thanks to a nine-game point streak (8-0-0-1), a perfect 3-0-0-0 week, and a QMJHL-leading 19 wins, driven by Videotron Player of the Week Caleb Desnoyers and red-hot goalie Rudy Guimond. Chicoutimi nudged up to No. 5 for its fifth Top-5 appearance in seven weeks, sitting just one win back of Moncton while boasting the league's best points percentage at .741. With Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé among the Q's top scorers and Germany's World Junior invitee Maxim Schäfer back on the scoresheet, the Saguenéens and Wildcats are emerging as the Q's heavyweight tandem in the chase pack behind the CHL's big three.
CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 12
1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)
2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)
3. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
4. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
5. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
6. Ottawa 67's (OHL)
7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
8. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
9. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
10. Flint Firebirds (OHL)
The next rankings will be released the week of December 15, following the 13th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.
