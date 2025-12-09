Klepov, Barabanov, Shurygin Named to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced its rosters for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas on Tuesday afternoon. Among the players on Team West's roster are Spirit forwards Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov, along with goaltender Stepan Shurygin. This year's game is slated for Jan. 14 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ont.

(RW) Nikita Klepov

Klepov was Saginaw's first-round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft and had an immediate impact in his first OHL season. A six-game point streak (7G-6A-13P) to start his Spirit career has propelled him to a team-leading 36 points (16G-20A) through 28 games. Klepov's points have him ninth in OHL scoring and second among rookies, while he leads his first-year peers with 16 goals.

An A-rated prospect according to NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list (Potential first-round pick), Klepov has enjoyed nine multi-point games this season, including a dazzling five-point night (2G-3A) against Owen Sound on Oct. 4. In the summer prior to his arrival in Saginaw, Klepov notched 1G-5A-6P in five games with Team USA to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

(C) Egor Barabanov

The 2006-born Barabanov is in his third year of NHL draft eligibility. After a pair of seasons in the USHL, his breakout season has come in Saginaw and earned him a B-rating from NHL Central Scouting as a potential second/third-rounder. He sits behind only Nikita Klepov in the team points race, while leading in assists (13G-22A-35P) in 29 games played.

Barabanov, like his linemate Klepov, came out of the gates hot in the OHL with 12 points in his first six games. The Basking Ridge, NJ native has nine multi-point games to his credit and is currently on a three-game point streak (3G-3A-6P). His 14 points on the powerplay (5G-9A) also lead the team.

(G) Stepan Shurygin

Standing at 6'5", Russian goaltender Stepan Shurygin's physical gifts and athleticism have turned heads across the OHL through 25 appearances. Saginaw's second-round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Shurygin sports a record of 8-11-2-0. His 1444 minutes in the crease and 719 saves each lead the OHL, and he holds a 3.70 GAA and .890 SV%.

Shurygin picked up the victory in his first OHL start, a 26 save performance in the Soo on Sept. 19. He's played 12 games this season with 30 saves or more, winning six. Shurygin has made a career-high 40 saves on two occasions, Oct. 25 vs Owen Sound (40/42) and Nov. 1 vs Windsor (40/43), picking up the win in both games.

