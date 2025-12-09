Alex Kostov Named to Western Conference Roster for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today revealed the 40 players selected to compete in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that will be held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, beginning at 7 p.m. Firebirds forward Alex Kostov will represent the Western Conference.
The inaugural event held last January in Brantford saw the Eastern Conference win a closely-matched game by a score of 5-4 in overtime, setting a high standard for the second annual clash of the OHL's top NHL Draft eligible prospects in just over a month's time.
Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations James Boyd. Each team features 18 skaters and two goaltenders.
Kostov is the lone representative for the Firebirds as he and the Western Conference team will be coached by reigning OHL Coach of the Year Jussi Ahokas alongside fellow Kitchener Rangers bench staff in Associate Coach Jeff Kyrzakos and Assistant Coach Brad Flynn. Long-time Head Trainer and Equipment Manager Dan Lebold joins Head Athletic Therapist Nick Lichti in providing support services to the Western Conference.
Kostov, who is an NHL free agent, recently announced his NCAA commitment to Quinnipiac University. He is tied for fifth in the OHL with 18 goals and is 13th in the league with 35 points. Kostov is also currently riding a 13-game point streak, the longest active streak in the OHL and the second-longest in the league this season.
Tickets are going fast for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game that will be produced by YourTV and televised across the province on local community channels across the YourTV and Rogers TV networks. Fans will be able to tune in online on FloHockey and streaming for free on FloHockey's YouTube and social media channels.
Stay tuned to ontariohockeyleague.com and @OHLHockey (X), @ohlofficial (Instagram) and @OHLHockey (Facebook) as we learn more about these tremendous young players pursuing their hockey dream.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Matt Minchak Selected to Team East in 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Oshawa Generals
- Alex Kostov Named to Western Conference Roster for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Flint Firebirds
- Three Petes Named to Team East 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospect Game - Peterborough Petes
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Rosters Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Niagara IceDogs
- Mbuyi and Zurawski Revealed in Rosters for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Owen Sound Attack
- Coaching Staff and Two Rangers Named to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Kitchener Rangers
- Cover, Wassilyn Named to 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - London Knights
- Jovanovski, Singh, and Stevens Named to Roster for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Guelph Storm
- Henderson Among Roster Unveiled for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Sudbury Wolves
- Dravecky & Malhotra Named to OHL Top Prospects Game - Brantford Bulldogs
- Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Represent Western Conference at Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Erie Otters
- Klepov, Barabanov, Shurygin Named to Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Saginaw Spirit
- 4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 1-6 - Flint Firebirds
- Firebirds Ranked 10th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 12 - Flint Firebirds
- New Madhouse on Market Coming to Brantford - Brantford Bulldogs
- Toss Weekend at the Den - Sudbury Wolves
- 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12 - OHL
- Fronts this Week: Kingston Has a Three Game Week as We Get Closer to the Holidays - Kingston Frontenacs
- IceDogs Reaffirm Established Partnership with Blocktickets - Niagara IceDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Alex Kostov Named to Western Conference Roster for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 1-6
- Firebirds Ranked 10th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 12
- Firebirds Settle for One Point in Shootout Loss to Ottawa, 3-2
- Game Day, Game 30, Firebirds at 67's - 3 p.m.