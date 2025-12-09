Alex Kostov Named to Western Conference Roster for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today revealed the 40 players selected to compete in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that will be held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, beginning at 7 p.m. Firebirds forward Alex Kostov will represent the Western Conference.

The inaugural event held last January in Brantford saw the Eastern Conference win a closely-matched game by a score of 5-4 in overtime, setting a high standard for the second annual clash of the OHL's top NHL Draft eligible prospects in just over a month's time.

Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations James Boyd. Each team features 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

Kostov is the lone representative for the Firebirds as he and the Western Conference team will be coached by reigning OHL Coach of the Year Jussi Ahokas alongside fellow Kitchener Rangers bench staff in Associate Coach Jeff Kyrzakos and Assistant Coach Brad Flynn. Long-time Head Trainer and Equipment Manager Dan Lebold joins Head Athletic Therapist Nick Lichti in providing support services to the Western Conference.

Kostov, who is an NHL free agent, recently announced his NCAA commitment to Quinnipiac University. He is tied for fifth in the OHL with 18 goals and is 13th in the league with 35 points. Kostov is also currently riding a 13-game point streak, the longest active streak in the OHL and the second-longest in the league this season.

