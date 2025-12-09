Fronts this Week: Kingston Has a Three Game Week as We Get Closer to the Holidays

Wednesday, December 10th - vs Oshawa Generals - Presented by: 102.7 WOW FM

It's a rare mid-week matchup for the Frontenacs as we welcome in the Oshawa Generals. The Generals may be last in the Eastern Conference and the OHL, but they picked up a sneaky win over the Brantford Bulldogs last week and had an amazing comeback against Sudbury this past weekend; so the Frontenacs can't afford to take them lightly.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Owen Griffin (CBJ)

Haxoi Wang (SJ)

Brooks Rogowski (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Sam Roberts (16th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Friday, December 12th - Hockey Benders Night - vs Windsor Spitfires

The Hockey Benders are coming to town this Friday night when we take on the Windsor Spitfires for the only time on home ice this season! The Hockey Benders are fully taking over the game as co-emcees, taking part in intermission activities, signing autographs in the Camera Kingston Autograph booth, and so much more!

On the ice, the Frontenacs take on the Spitfires, who are in first place in the OHL's Western Conference. It'll be a tough test for the black and gold, but the Spitfires should be without captain Liam Greentree as he has been selected to the Team Canada preliminary roster for the 2026 World Juniors.

Visiting Players to Watch:

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Liam Greentree (LA)

Jack Nesbitt (PHI)

Ethan Belchetz (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

Jean-Christoph Lemieux (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

John McLaughlin (21st overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Carson Woodall (Leads defensemen scoring race in the OHL)

The Rest of the Week:

at Oshawa Generals - 6:05pm puck drop - Sunday, December 14th, 2025







