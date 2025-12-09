Lucas Ambrosio Selected to Represent Western Conference at Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- With the arrival of winter weather and the OHL season nearing its halfway point, eyes begin to shift toward the NHL Entry Draft and a chance to grow their stock at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game (pres. by Enbridge Gas).

The second-annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas pits the league's top prospects from the Eastern Conference against those of the Western Conference as NHL scouts will be out in full force at the Peterborough Memorial Centre to witness this highly anticipated event.

Today the Ontario Hockey League announced the rosters for the contest and representing the Western Conference from the Erie Otters will be defenseman Lucas Ambrosio.

Ambrosio has been a strong presence on the Otters blueline this season, contributing nine points, all assists to the Otters offensive cause in 28 games. Known as a defensive defenseman, Ambrosio's draft stock has continued to rise after being given a 'B' rating by NHL Central Scouting in their Preliminary Draft Rankings in October.

"I'm excited to be playing in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game," Ambrosio said. "It is a great opportunity for me to represent Erie and play against some of the top talent in the league."

Last season's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game took place in Brantford, ON and saw the Eastern Conference defeat the Western Conference in the inaugural edition of the event.

Ambrosio becomes the third Otter to play in the game named after the Otters legend and fourth Otter selected to play after Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano played last season and Matthew Schaefer was selected but unable to play.

The second-annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game will take place on Wednesday, January 14 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, ON. Stay tuned to ontariohockeyleague.com and @OHLHockey (X), @ohlofficial (Instagram) and OHLHockey (Facebook) as we learn more about these tremendous young players pursuing their hockey dream.

The Erie Otters congratulate Lucas on this tremendous honor and look forward to seeing him represent the organization at this prestigious event.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.