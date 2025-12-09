Mbuyi and Zurawski Revealed in Rosters for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today revealed the 40 players selected to compete in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that will be held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, beginning at 7:00pm. Included in amongst the group of 40 are Attack players Cole Zurawski and Pierce Mbuyi who will be representing team West at the conference.

The inaugural event held last January in Brantford saw the Eastern Conference win a closely-matched game by a score of 5-4 in overtime, setting a high standard for the second annual clash of the OHL's top NHL Draft eligible prospects in just over a month's time.

Zurawski in an interview said going to the Top Prospects game had been a goal of his since joining the Ontario Hockey League. "Being invited shows me that the work being put in behind the scenes is paying off, whether it be in the gym, on the ice, or eating the right meals.

Zurawski goes on to say that he is excited to play with such high level players and be in a competitive game.

"A lot of thanks goes to the community of Owen Sound, I wouldn't have gotten this opportunity without all the help from my coaching staff, my teammates and loved ones."

Tickets Going Fast for 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations James Boyd. Each team features 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

The Eastern Conference features three forwards from the host Peterborough Petes including A-rated offensive producer Adam Novotny along with teammates Adam Levac and Leon Kolarik. Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs) and Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals) join Novotny as A-rated skaters suiting up for the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference will be led by hockey operations staff from the host Peterborough Petes including General Manager Michael Oke, Head Coach Rob Wilson, Associate Coach Andrew Verner and Assistant Coaches Patrick O'Connor and Nate Oke. Support staff includes Head Trainer and Equipment Manager Brian Miller along with Athletic Therapist Natasha Lagacé.

Eastern Conference Roster

Across the ice, the Western Conference features a quarter of A-rated skaters in defenceman Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds) along with forwards Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting) and Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit). They also feature the highest rated goaltender in the event in Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm), who recently represented the Canadian Hockey League in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

The Western Conference is coached by reigning OHL Coach of the Year Jussi Ahokas alongside fellow Kitchener Rangers bench staff in Associate Coach Jeff Kyrzakos and Assistant Coach Brad Flynn. Long-time Head Trainer and Equipment Manager Dan Lebold joins Head Athletic Therapist Nick Lichti in providing support services to the Western Conference.

Western Conference Roster

Tickets are going fast for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game that will be produced by YourTV and televised across the province on local community channels across the YourTV and Rogers tv networks. Fans will be able to tune in online on FloHockey and streaming for free on FloHockey's YouTube and social media channels.

Stay tuned to ontariohockeyleague.com and @OHLHockey (X), @ohlofficial (Instagram) and @OHLHockey (Facebook) as we learn more about these tremendous young players pursuing their hockey dream!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.