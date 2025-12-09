Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 1-6

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds started the week with a record of 19-6-1-1, fresh off an 11-game win streak that was only broken by a shootout loss to the Sarnia Sting on November 30. Not only was team captain Nathan Aspinall named the OHL Player of the Month for November, but the Firebirds cracked the CHL Top 10 rankings for the first time this season. The club is currently ranked eighth in the 60-team CHL (WHL, QMJHL, OHL).

The first contest of December was played on Thursday in Peterborough. The Birds fell into a 2-0 deficit through two periods before Darels Uljanskis lit the lamp with his second of the season in the third period to cut the deficit to one. The Petes answered, extending their lead to 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Darian Anderson found twine two minutes later, but that's where the Firebirds' offense finished for the night. Uljanskis finished with a goal and an assist in his first two-point game. Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist, making his the longest point streak by any Firebird this season. Mason Vaccari made 31 saves on 34 shots but saw the club's 12-game point streak come to an end in the defeat.

Looking to bounce back to their winning ways, Flint traveled to Kingston for a Friday night battle with the Frontenacs. The Fronts got on the board first and held a 1-0 advantage through 20 minutes. Then Kostov buried the first of two goals in the second minute of the middle frame. Anderson, a native of Brighton, Mich. added a power-play tally, his second of the season on the man advantage. Kingston tied things up at two before the second intermission, but the Firebirds controlled the third period, chipping in two more for the 4-2 road victory. Kostov scored his second of the night and 18th of the season before the newest Firebird Ihnat Pazii added an insurance marker, his first in the navy blue and burnt orange uniform. Kostov's two goals brought him to 50 for his OHL career and extended his point streak to 12 games. Uljanskis earned two helpers giving him back-to-back multi-point games. Vaccari picked up his CHL-leading 16th victory with a 24-save performance in net.

The Birds concluded the week with a matinee matchup against the 67's in Ottawa. Aspinall kicked things off with his 18th of the campaign, followed by Pazii's second goal in as many days. Kostov was credited with the second assist, pushing his point streak to 13 games. Flint led 2-0 after the first period. Ottawa battled back, scoring once in the second period and once again in the third period, leaving things tied 2-2 after 60 minutes. Vaccari made all four saves necessary in the five-minute overtime frame, while Flint's offense failed to log a shot on goal, meaning a shootout was needed to determine a winner. The goaltenders came up big, blanking all six of the initial shots. As it continued to a fourth round, Carolina Hurricanes prospect Filip Ekberg finally snuck one past Vaccari. Matthew Wang was unable to convert on the opportunity to extend the shooting, giving the 67's their 21st win of the season, tying them with the Bulldogs for the most victories in the OHL. The Birds concluded the week with a record of 20-7-1-2, having earned points in 14 of their last 15 games.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall, Kostov, and Jimmy Lombardi are all tied for the lead in goals with 18, tying them for fifth-most in the OHL. Aspinall also tops the squad in assists with 24 (T-8th, OHL) for 42 total points (3rd, OHL). Kostov has 17 helpers and Lombardi has 16 for point totals of 35 and 34, respectively. Kostov's seven power-play goals are tied for fourth-most in the league, and Lombardi's tied for the second-most game-winning goals (5). Urban Podrekar continues to pace the blue-liners in points, now with 19 (3 G, 16 A). Vaccari ranks sixth in the league with .914 save percentage. His 16 wins are the most in the OHL and are now tied for the most across the 60-team CHL.

COMING UP

The Firebirds have another three-game week ahead, beginning Wednesday when they host the Guelph Storm at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop for Wednesday's 810 Wednesday, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings, is set for 7:00 p.m. The Birds remain on home ice for battles Friday versus the Kitchener Rangers and again Saturday against the Sarnia Sting.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.