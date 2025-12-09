Firebirds Ranked 10th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 12

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 12 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked 10th, their second-consecutive week appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list.

Flint is one of four OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Brantford Bulldogs (1), Ottawa 67's (6) and Windsor Spitfires (8). The Firebirds were ranked sixth in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

From the CHL's article:

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL): After taking three of a possible six points with a 1-1-0-1 record last week, the Flint Firebirds (20-7-1-2) slipped a couple of spots to sit 10th in the CHL Top-10 Rankings. Flint's three-game eastern road trip saw them edge 3-2 in Peterborough, respond with a 4-2 win in Kingston, and then fall 3-2 in a shootout to the No. 6-ranked Ottawa 67's. One of just four OHL teams - and seven CHL clubs - to hit the 20-win mark this season, the Firebirds' 20 victories are tied for second-most in the OHL, only one back of the No. 1-ranked Brantford Bulldogs (21). Their setback in Peterborough marked just their first regulation loss in 13 games, and they remain one of the hottest teams in the league with a 12-1-0-2 record over their last 15 contests. New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall (18G-24A in 27 GP) continues to drive the offence, extending his point streak to 11 games last week (10G-12A over that span); his 18th goal of the season against Ottawa matched his single-season career high, while his 42 points already have him closing in on last year's personal best of 47 and make him one of just four OHL skaters to surpass the 40-point plateau in 2025-26. On the back end, Anaheim Ducks prospect Darels Uljanskis (2G-5A in 10 GP) has provided a big boost since returning from an injury that cost him roughly 18 games, recording his first and second career multi-point outings within his first 10 OHL games before he departs again, this time to represent Latvia at the 2026 World Juniors. After wrapping up their four-game road swing, the Firebirds return home this week for a three-game set against the Guelph Storm, Kitchener Rangers and Sarnia Sting.

Games this week: vs. Guelph (Dec. 10), vs. Kitchener (Dec. 12), vs. Sarnia (Dec. 13)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.