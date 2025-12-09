IceDogs Reaffirm Established Partnership with Blocktickets

December 9, 2025

ST. CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs are proud to reaffirm their ongoing partnership with Blocktickets, a leading digital ticketing platform designed to enhance the fan experience. Beginning in September, IceDogs fans have been able to purchase and manage their tickets seamlessly through Blocktickets' user-friendly, mobile-first platform.

This partnership strengthens the team's ongoing commitment to simplify the game-day experience. By integrating Blocktickets as our official ticketing partner, the IceDogs aim to make attending games at the Meridian Centre easier and more accessible for everyone.

Fans can look forward to faster entry, easier transfers, and a more connected game-day experience, all through one digital platform.

Alongside Blocktickets becoming the ticketing platform for the Niagara IceDogs, Blocktickets has furthered its commitment to sponsoring the team through a jersey patch on home and away game jerseys.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Niagara IceDogs as their official ticketing provider and jersey patch sponsor. The IceDogs are a standout organization in the OHL, and we're grateful to owner Darren DeDobbelaer for trusting Blocktickets to help elevate the fan experience. We're excited to work closely with the entire team this season to deliver a modern, seamless game-day experience for their fans," says Harrison Cogan, CEO and Founder of Blocktickets.

"The Niagara IceDogs are looking to continue this partnership, helping it grow and evolve to better suit the needs of our fans and enhance their overall game-day experience. We're committed to building on this foundation together, creating innovative opportunities that strengthen community engagement and deliver even greater value to everyone who supports our organization," says Darren DeDobbelaer, Owner and Governor of the Niagara IceDogs.







