Toss Weekend at the Den

Published on December 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are ready to see teddy bears, newly packaged underwear, socks, mittens and gloves fly onto the ice this weekend at the Sudbury Community Arena. On Friday, December 12th at 7:05pm, the Wolves host the Teddy Bear Toss Game against the Owen Sound Attack. Following this, Sunday, December 14th at 2:05pm plays host to Undie Sunday against the Brampton Steelheads.

The Wolves split the weekend with a 3-1 win against the Sarnia Sting this past Friday, and a 6-3 loss against the Oshawa Generals this past Sunday. Friday saw a full team effort against the Sting, featuring a first star performance from goaltender Karsen Chartier, who stopped 34 of 35 Sarnia shots. Wolves captain Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) contributed a goal and two assists, with Kieron Walton (WPG) tallying the game-winning goal along with an assist, and 2026 NHL Draft eligible Rowan Henderson icing the game with a hard-fought empty net goal.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Eastlink and, along with the Teddy Bear Toss, will feature a Chuck-a-Puck at the second intermission in support of Our Children Our Future. Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by Sandvik who will have great prizes on site for Wolves Nation.

The Wolves encourage all attending Friday's game to bring a new or in good condition teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the Wolves score the first goal of the game! All teddy bears tossed onto the ice will go to local organizations to help give kids the Christmas they deserve!

Sunday's game will mark the third annual Undie Sunday. The Wolves encourage all attending to bring their new and packaged underwear and socks to throw onto the ice during the second intermission! Forget to bring any to the game? No problem! We will also be selling underwear and socks at the arena Sunday afternoon, with all donations on the day supporting the less fortunate.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 10% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for Friday and Sunday's games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.