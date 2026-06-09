Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







The OHL U18 Priority Selection is a three-round process. Players eligible to be selected are those 2008 or 2009-born U18 AAA players not currently on a CHL member team protected list who were registered within the OHF, HNO or HEO during the 2024-25 playing season.

Round Selection Name Position Height Weight Hometown Team

1 5 Fischer Ishwaran RD 6'1 160 Whitby Markham Waxers U18 AAA

2 25 Cameron Hallett G 6'3 160 Markham Toronto Titans U18 AAA

3 43 Colton Sinclair RW 6'2 190 Elmira Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA

Fans can follow the U-18 OHL Draft live on our website above or on any of the links below as well as through Facebook, Twitter (@Sudbury_Wolves) and Instagram (@sudburywolvesohl).

Scouting Report:

Fischer Ishwaran

Fischer shows great poise and confidence when controlling the puck in the defensive zone, with little panic under pressure. Fischer uses a strong first pass to start offensive attacks. Skating is excellent, and he is at his best when he uses his skating ability to join the rush. Excellent on his edges, he can evade pressure with a variety of escape moves. Gaps are clean and effective.

Stats:

25/26 Markham Waxers OMHA U18 AAA

10 Games Played | 1 Goal | 5 Assists | 6 Points

Scouting Report:

Cameron Hallett

Cameron is a southpaw and well-built netminder who benefits from his size; he can give shooters little space to work with. Getting centered to shots and challenging quite aggressively at the top of his crease or beyond, he proves difficult to beat cleanly. He is also able to quickly shut down low shots.

Stats:

25/26 Toronto Titans U18 AAA

9 Games Played | 5 Shutouts | 7-0-2 Record

Scouting Report:

Colton Sinclair

Colton Sinclair is a north-south, hard-nosed power forward. Relentless on the forecheck. He is good at positioning his body, and net front presence is excellent. He finishes checks along the boards and in open ice. He moves the puck well and can fire a puck.

Stats:

Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA

78 Games Played | 20 Goals | 22 Assists | 42 Points







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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