Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
The OHL U18 Priority Selection is a three-round process. Players eligible to be selected are those 2008 or 2009-born U18 AAA players not currently on a CHL member team protected list who were registered within the OHF, HNO or HEO during the 2024-25 playing season.
Round Selection Name Position Height Weight Hometown Team
1 5 Fischer Ishwaran RD 6'1 160 Whitby Markham Waxers U18 AAA
2 25 Cameron Hallett G 6'3 160 Markham Toronto Titans U18 AAA
3 43 Colton Sinclair RW 6'2 190 Elmira Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA
Fans can follow the U-18 OHL Draft live on our website above or on any of the links below as well as through Facebook, Twitter (@Sudbury_Wolves) and Instagram (@sudburywolvesohl).
Scouting Report:
Fischer Ishwaran
Fischer shows great poise and confidence when controlling the puck in the defensive zone, with little panic under pressure. Fischer uses a strong first pass to start offensive attacks. Skating is excellent, and he is at his best when he uses his skating ability to join the rush. Excellent on his edges, he can evade pressure with a variety of escape moves. Gaps are clean and effective.
Stats:
25/26 Markham Waxers OMHA U18 AAA
10 Games Played | 1 Goal | 5 Assists | 6 Points
Scouting Report:
Cameron Hallett
Cameron is a southpaw and well-built netminder who benefits from his size; he can give shooters little space to work with. Getting centered to shots and challenging quite aggressively at the top of his crease or beyond, he proves difficult to beat cleanly. He is also able to quickly shut down low shots.
Stats:
25/26 Toronto Titans U18 AAA
9 Games Played | 5 Shutouts | 7-0-2 Record
Scouting Report:
Colton Sinclair
Colton Sinclair is a north-south, hard-nosed power forward. Relentless on the forecheck. He is good at positioning his body, and net front presence is excellent. He finishes checks along the boards and in open ice. He moves the puck well and can fire a puck.
Stats:
Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA
78 Games Played | 20 Goals | 22 Assists | 42 Points
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Complete U18 Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Sting Add Three Prospects in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Sarnia Sting
- Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft - Kitchener Rangers
- OHL Clubs Select 52 Players in 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection - OHL
- Petes Make Two Picks in the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Add Three Prospects Following Conclusion of 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Pick Three Players in 2026 U18 Priority Selection OHL Draft - Owen Sound Attack
- 67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Three Players in 2026 OHL U18 Draft - Erie Otters
- Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm - Kitchener Rangers
- Exceptional Status: Shane Wright's Path to the NHL Started in Kingston - Kingston Frontenacs
- U18 Draft Day - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sudbury Wolves Stories
- Wolves Tab Three in 2026 OHL U18 Draft
- Sudbury Wolves Announce Partnership with Sudbury Tourism and City of Greater Sudbury Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades
- Jean-Cristoph Lemieux Named to Team Canada U18 Preliminary Roster
- Sudbury Wolves Announce 2025-26 Team Award Winners