Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round U-18 Pick Hamza Havusic to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Hamza Havusic (have-u-sick) to the Red, White and Navy!

The Spitfires selected Hamza Havusic with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 OHL U-18 Priority Selection. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Havusic stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 190 pounds.

Havusic played his minor hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). During his U16 season with the Toronto Nationals, he recorded 8 goals and 6 assists for 14 points in 33 games. After going undrafted in the OHL Priority Selection, he became eligible for the U-18 draft.

In his U-18 season with the Vaughan Kings, Havusic scored 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 35 games.

Following his selection by Windsor, Havusic joined the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and suited up for the Stouffville Spirit. In 34 regular season games, he recorded 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points. He also appeared in 9 playoff games, registering one assist.

The Mississauga, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Spitfires organization" Havusic said. "I can't wait to get started!"

Bill Bowler spoke on Havusic putting pen to paper.

"Hamza has a big frame with the ability to skate well" GM Bill Bowler said. "We see potential in this young man with his size and strength."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.