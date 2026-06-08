London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The London Knights Hockey Club announced Wednesday that the team signed forwards Geno Carcone and Anthony Thomas-Maroon to Ontario Hockey League Scholarship & Development Agreements.

Carcone joined the Knights following an impressive USHL career with the Green Bay Gamblers. The 19-year-old forward appeared in 58 games during the 2025-26 season, recording 13 goals and 39 assists for 52 points, ranking among the team's leading scorers.

A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Carcone spent parts of four seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Green Bay Gamblers, compiling 116 points in 162 career regular season games before making the decision to continue his development in London.

Thomas-Maroon comes to London after spending the 2025-26 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. The 17-year-old forward registered 19 points, including 2 goals and 17 assists, in 59 regular season games and added five points during Muskegon's playoff run.

The St. Louis, Missouri native is the son of former London Knight Patrick Maroon, who recorded 90 points in 64 games during his lone season with the Knights before going on to enjoy a lengthy NHL career that included three Stanley Cup championships. Anthony has already begun establishing his own path, earning recognition for his strong two-way game and offensive upside.

The Knights also completed two trades on June 2.

The club acquired the Brampton Steelheads' 2027 13th-round draft pick and 2027 15th-round draft pick (via Peterborough) in exchange for London's 2026 13th-round and 15th-round selections.

London also acquired the Oshawa Generals' 2028 10th-round draft pick in exchange for the club's 2026 10th-round selection.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.