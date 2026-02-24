Firebirds to Host Toy Drive, Specialty Jersey Auction at Hurley Children's Hospital Night on Saturday

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds are set to host Hurley Children's Hospital Night on Saturday, sponsored by Financial Plus Credit Union. The Firebirds will face the Ottawa 67's and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

The annual theme night will feature a toy drive that benefits Hurley Children's Hospital. Fans who bring and donate a new toy at the Dort Financial Center box office can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of Financial Plus Credit Union as well as game night supporter Two Men and a Truck.

"The Flint Firebirds have created such a powerful way to combine community spirit and impact. As a longstanding supporter of Hurley Foundation, we're honored to partner with the Firebirds and help make a difference for local children and their families," said Ciara Vendittelli, Community Impact Manager at Financial Plus Credit Union.

The Firebirds will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefitting the Hurley Foundation. The design of the jerseys will be unveiled later this week in advance of the game and fans will have the chance to bid on them live following the conclusion of Saturday's game.

"The Hurley Foundation is proud to partner with the Flint Firebirds to help raise funds for life-saving equipment and programs at Hurley Children's Hospital," Hurley Foundation President Karima Amlani said. "These initiatives are often underfunded or entirely reliant on Hurley Foundation support. As our area's only children's hospital, Hurley Children's Hospital depends heavily on the generosity of partners like the Flint Firebirds, their incredible fans, Financial Plus Credit Union, and Two Men and a Truck."

Hurley Children's Hospital Night is a continuation of the partnership between the Firebirds, the Hurley Foundation and Hurley Children's Hospital. The Firebirds recently partnered with the Hurley Foundation for Spaghetti on Ice for the second consecutive year and have hosted Hurley Children's Hospital Night for the last two seasons as well.

"Hurley Children's Hospital Night truly reflects the spirit of Flint Firebirds hockey; uniting our community in support of something that extends far beyond the ice," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "Hurley Children's Hospital serves so many local families, and we're proud to use our platform to help support their critical programs and services. We're thankful for the continued partnership with the Hurley Foundation, Financial Plus Credit Union, and Two Men and a Truck in making this night truly impactful."

The Firebirds are currently in second place in the Western Conference and have clinched their spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Flint has 10 games remaining in the regular season and trails the first place Kitchener Rangers by only two points.







