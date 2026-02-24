Attack Take on Generals After Shutout Win

The Owen Sound Attack will be hosting the Oshawa Generals from the Eastern Conference for a 7 pm Wednesday night game this week. The Attack look to continue on with the momentum they gathered after a shutout win here at home Saturday over Brampton, and now find themselves tied for 7th place in the Western Conference with Saginaw and 6 points ahead of Sarnia.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the second and final regular season meeting between the Attack and the Generals this season, the Attack won the first one, 5-3 in Oshawa on November 9th. In the last five years between these two teams the Attack hold the edge with a 5-2-0-0 record, however the Generals swept the season series last season so the Attack will be looking to reverse that with a win on Wednesday Night.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (21-29-2-5)

The Attack currently sit 21-29-2-5 and are 2-5-1-2 in their last 10 games. The Attack come into this game after snapping a seven game loosing streak on Saturday and will try to put together a winning streak continuing with Wednesday nights game. To do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 8th for goals for and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (29-32-61), Tristan Delisle (27-25-52), Harry Nansi (11-37-48), Cole Zurawski (23-20-43) and Nicholas Sykora (19-20-39) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.10 GAA and 0.896 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (4 W, 4.40 GAA, 0.870 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this week. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.9% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (14-39-2-1)

Heading into this weekend game the Generals are 14-39-2-1, and are 3-6-1-0 in their last 10 games. Leading the way for the Generals is Owen Griffin (23-28-51), Luke Posthumus (16-26-42), and Harrison Franssen (20-15-35). The Generals will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders Matthew Humphries (4 W, 3.47 GAA and 0.895 SAV%) and Jaden Cholette (10 W, 3.88 GAA and .880 SAV%) to shut down the Attack offence.

DRAFTED GENERALS:

The Generals have one current player drafted to the NHL, Owen Griffin (CBJ) was taken in the 2025 NHL Draft.

