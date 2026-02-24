Investing in the Future: How Cedric Ralph Made the Most of his OHL Education Package

cWhen Cedric Ralph was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection, there were no guarantees attached to his name. What followed, however, was a five-season tenure with the Guelph Storm defined by steady growth, championship success, and a long-term vision that extended well beyond the ice.

Over 241 regular-season games, Ralph amassed 137 points (72-65-137), developing into a reliable presence for the Storm. Although his junior career is perhaps best remembered for one unforgettable moment: scoring the deciding goal in Game 6 of the 2019 OHL Championship Series, a tally that helped Guelph secure the J. Ross Robertson Cup for just the sixth time in franchise history.

Looking back on his path from seventh-round pick to five-year veteran, Ralph credits the foundation around him.

"I think one of the first ones is kind of undeniably just having family support," he said. "Growing up and playing minor hockey, I was very fortunate to have friends and family who always believed in me."

His mindset was equally important.

"Being a seventh-round pick, it was about approaching it year by year and day by day," Ralph added.

That outlook allowed him not only to carve out a lasting junior career but to begin thinking seriously about life after it.

Ralph's Game 6 goal in 2019 remains one of the signature moments of his playing days. As someone who grew up watching OHL hockey, lifting the trophy carried a particular weight.

"I grew up watching the Petes, so it was always a dream to just one day play in the OHL, let alone win a championship and score the game-winning goal," he said. "That was pretty special from an individual success point."

With time, though, his perspective has evolved.

"They always say it's really hard to win a championship, but once you're out of the game and looking back, you really appreciate it a lot more," Ralph said. "One thing I didn't really expect was how much I learned about collective success coming with individual success."

Additionally, during his time in Guelph, he took advantage of the OHL's education program by enrolling in classes alongside his playing career.

"One thing that I was really grateful for in the OHL was that we got to take classes while we were playing," he said. "In that way, I was able to test out my interests."

By his overage year, his interest in psychology had grown into something more concrete.

"Growing up, playing hockey was always my primary goal, and it got pretty interesting when suddenly you have a goal that's competing with your hockey interests," he said. "For me, that was pursuing a degree in psychology. Once that became apparent, it was bittersweet - but that's when I started to take it a bit more seriously."

After his OHL career, Ralph enrolled at Saint Mary's University, where he continued playing varsity hockey for the Huskies while also completing his undergraduate degree. In his sophomore season, he earned the team's Coaches Award, recognizing his leadership and commitment on the ice.

His excellence then extended to the classroom, where he was awarded the Harry & Lily Rutte Award (2024) for his thesis focused on psychology and peak performance, and was also named a 2024-25 Academic All-Canadian.

Ralph recently graduated this past May and is now preparing to pursue a master's degree, with the long-term goal of earning a PhD and becoming a clinical psychologist specializing in athletes. His passion for sport psychology was first sparked during his time with the Storm, where he worked with Dr. Ashwin Patel, the team's Mental Performance Consultant.

"He sparked my curiosity," Ralph said. "I didn't really realize that you could train the mind the same way that you can train the body."

Through his junior experience, Ralph grew increasingly aware of the mental challenges young athletes face during major life transitions.

"Especially in junior hockey, there are a lot of risk factors you're exposed to regarding mental health, and when you're in it, you don't necessarily realize it because you're going through such a significant transition," he said. "Coming out of junior hockey, I realized that supporting youth athletes - especially within their transition from minor hockey into elite sport like the OHL - had become a real passion of mine."

Now in his first season with the East Hants Penguins of the Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League, Ralph continues to compete while pursuing his academic and future goals.

From 241 OHL games to the next chapter of graduate studies, Ralph's path reflects the full scope of what the league can offer. His 2019 championship-winning goal will always stand as a defining moment in Storm history, but the work he is now pursuing as a future sport clinician may shape the game in a different way, by helping athletes maximize both their physical performance and mental resilience at every level of competition.







