Erie Otters to Host 2025-26 Training Camp

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The new Ontario Hockey League Season is right around the corner and with it comes the start of Erie Otters Training Camp.

August 23-26, the Otters will take the ice for Main Camp at the Erie Insurance Arena, with practices and scrimmages.

Fans can get their first look at the 2025-26 Otters beginning Saturday with the returning players practice and the Prospects Game to follow directly after.

The full schedule of events open to the public are as follows:

Saturday, August 23:

3:45 P.M. - 4:15 P.M. - Returning Players Practice

4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. - Prospects Game

Sunday, August 24:

10:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. - 1st Game

11:45 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. - Practice

4:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. - 2nd Game

6:15 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. - Practice

Monday, August 25:

10:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. - 3rd Game

Tuesday, August 26: 10:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. - 4th Game

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of each event. Fans will enter through the doors at the 9th and French St. cul de sac with the Otters and Seawolves logos.

While entry to Training Camp is free and open to the public, the Otters will be hosting a School Supply Drive alongside Brighter Future Foundation, benefitting Family Services of NWPA. Fans are strongly encouraged to donate new school supplies to be collected at camp. Bins to collect donations will be placed outside the Otters Den.

The Otters' Den Team Store will be open during camp with a 40%-off sale going on. In-store only, exclusions apply.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome the best fans in the OHL back to the Erie Insurance Arena as the team prepares for it's 29th season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Don't miss a single moment of the new year of Otters Hockey; 2025-26 Full Season Tickets are on sale now for as low as $13/game.







