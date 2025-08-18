Single-Game Tickets for the 2025-2026 Spirit Season Are on Sale Now

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - Single-game tickets for Saginaw's 24th season of OHL hockey are on sale now. Fans can get theirs online at the Spirit website, Ticketmaster, or in person at the Spirit Store (6321 State St.) and the Dow Event Center box office (303 Johnson St.).

All 34 regular season home games are included in this on-sale. General admission tickets to Saginaw's home preseason game at Midland Civic Arena on September 12th can be purchased during business hours at the Spirit Store, or at Midland Civic Arena on the day of the game.

Saginaw's 2025 Home Opener is set for Saturday, September 20 against the Flint Firebirds in the first installment of this year's Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.

Other schedule highlights include Friday, October 24 against the Erie Otters in a rematch of last year's opening round playoff series, as well as a Saturday, November 29 visit from the defending OHL and Memorial Cup Champion London Knights.

The Spirit play 19 home Saturdays during the course of the upcoming season, along with four Sundays, eight midweek games, and three Friday night contests. The final home game of the 2025-2026 season comes on Saturday, March 21 against the Sarnia Sting at 7:05pm.







