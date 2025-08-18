Barrie Colts Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are excited to release their 2025 preseason schedule, giving fans an early opportunity to see the team in action ahead of the upcoming Ontario Hockey League season. This year's exhibition line-up features a mix of home games, road matchups, and neutral-site contests, showcasing the Colts in several communities in the surrounding area.

The preseason will officially open with the annual Blue and White Game on Thursday, August 28 at Sadlon Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. Fans will have the first opportunity to see returning players and new prospects in action during this intrasquad matchup, with free admission for all attendees.

Following the Blue and White Game, the Colts will play six preseason games:

Monday, September 1st - 6:00 p.m. vs. Owen Sound Attack - Sadlon Arena, Barrie, ON

Thursday, September 4th - 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton Battalion - Sadlon Arena, Barrie, ON

Saturday, September 6th - 7:05 p.m. vs. Sarnia Sting - North Simcoe Rec Centre, Midland, ON

Sunday, September 7th - 2:00 p.m. vs. Owen Sound Attack - The Plex, Port Elgin, ON

Saturday, September 12th - 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton Battalion - Alder Recreation Centre, Orangeville, ON

Sunday, September 14th - 2:00 p.m. vs. Oshawa Generals - Sadlon Arena, Barrie, ON

Fans can find Pre-Season Ticket information at ticketpro.ca







