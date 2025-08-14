Colts Forward Joey Salandra for Team USA at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

August 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colts forward Joey Salandra, selected in the 3rd round (50th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, recorded his first points of the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting two assists in Team USA's 8-1 victory over Germany on Wednesday in round-robin play.

The 17-year-old Darien, Connecticut native has impressed with his compete level, hockey sense, and versatility. After beginning the tournament as the thirteenth forward, Salandra has steadily moved up the lineup and is now making an impact offensively on the international stage.

The Colts congratulate Joey on this achievement and look forward to his continued success as Team USA advances into the semifinals.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2025

