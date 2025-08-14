Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday the team's promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season! With promos set for 27 of the 34 regular season home games, the Firebirds have something for all fans to enjoy this season at the Dort Financial Center.

Returning are fan favorite promos like the Teddy Bear Toss (November 29), 810 Wednesdays (four dates throughout the year), Dort Financial Family Night (October 8), Education Appreciation Night and more. The Firebirds will don specialty jerseys four times, for Hockey Fights Cancer Night (October 11), the Old Newsboys Toy Drive (December 13), Flint Coney Night (January 24) and Hurley Children's Hospital Night (February 28).

To view the full promotional schedule and to see detail on individual games, click here!

Firebirds single game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 2 at 11 a.m. and will be available at the Dort Financial Center Box Office, or online via ETIX.com. Group tickets for the 2025-26 season are available now! For more info on group tickets, click here or call the box office at (810) 744-0580!







