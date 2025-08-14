Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Training Camp Dates
August 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires will hold their 2025 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre from August 28 - August 30th, 2025.
Practices and game times are listed below. All practices and games will take place at the WFCU Centre and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.
Schedule:
Thursday August 28th
5pm - Practice - Team Red
6pm - Practice - Team White
7pm - Practice - Team Blue
Friday August 29th
9am - GAME - Team White vs Team Blue
10:15am - GAME - Team White vs Team Red
11:30am - GAME - Team Blue vs Team Red
5pm - GAME - Team White vs Team Red
6:15pm - GAME - Team Red vs Team Blue
7:30pm - GAME - Team Blue vs Team White
Saturday August 30th
9am - SKILLS - Team White
10:15am - SKILLS - Team Blue
4pm - GAME - Annual Team Blue vs Team White (full game)
Dates and times are subject to change. Rosters to be announced at a later date.
Following the completion of Training Camp, this year features an ongoing initiative that the club started last year to engage our community in local venues in Lasalle and Lakeshore, Ontario. The Spitfires will have four preseason games this year.
The Spitfires will play at the Iceland Arena on September 5th in Flint to kick off the preseason. Puck drop is at 7:00pm. On Sunday September 7th, the Spitfires and Saginaw Spirit will meet in Chatham as Saginaw will host a game at their GOJHL affiliate, the Chatham Maroons.
On September 13th, the Spitfires will play host to the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, ON. The home of the PJHL affiliate, Lakeshore Canadiens.
On September 14th, the Spitfires will host the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle, ON. The home of the Spitfires GOJHL affiliate, Lasalle Vipers.
The Spitfires open the 2025-26 campaign on the road Friday September 19th in Sarnia. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday September 20th vs the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
