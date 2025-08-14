Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Training Camp Dates

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires will hold their 2025 Training Camp at the WFCU Centre from August 28 - August 30th, 2025.

Practices and game times are listed below. All practices and games will take place at the WFCU Centre and are open to the public to attend, free of charge.

Schedule:

Thursday August 28th

5pm - Practice - Team Red

6pm - Practice - Team White

7pm - Practice - Team Blue

Friday August 29th

9am - GAME - Team White vs Team Blue

10:15am - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

11:30am - GAME - Team Blue vs Team Red

5pm - GAME - Team White vs Team Red

6:15pm - GAME - Team Red vs Team Blue

7:30pm - GAME - Team Blue vs Team White

Saturday August 30th

9am - SKILLS - Team White

10:15am - SKILLS - Team Blue

4pm - GAME - Annual Team Blue vs Team White (full game)

Dates and times are subject to change. Rosters to be announced at a later date.

Following the completion of Training Camp, this year features an ongoing initiative that the club started last year to engage our community in local venues in Lasalle and Lakeshore, Ontario. The Spitfires will have four preseason games this year.

The Spitfires will play at the Iceland Arena on September 5th in Flint to kick off the preseason. Puck drop is at 7:00pm. On Sunday September 7th, the Spitfires and Saginaw Spirit will meet in Chatham as Saginaw will host a game at their GOJHL affiliate, the Chatham Maroons.

On September 13th, the Spitfires will play host to the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, ON. The home of the PJHL affiliate, Lakeshore Canadiens.

On September 14th, the Spitfires will host the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle, ON. The home of the Spitfires GOJHL affiliate, Lasalle Vipers.

The Spitfires open the 2025-26 campaign on the road Friday September 19th in Sarnia. The home opener is scheduled for Saturday September 20th vs the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.







