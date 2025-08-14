Erie Otters Announce 2025-26 Promotions and Giveaways Calendar

Erie, Pennsylvania - The most highly- anticipated promotional schedule in the Ontario Hockey League is finally here, as the Erie Otters look ahead to season 29 in the Flagship City.

From the return of fan-favorite promotions, to new and unique nights that promise to become popular, the 2025-26 season calendar truly has something to fit everyone's taste - from longtime fans to first-time attendees.

Marketing and Community Engagement Manager Haleigh Giebel and the Otters' marketing & promotions team worked to craft a schedule reflective of the excitement and anticipation to come from the team on the ice.

"We strive to continue to create an exciting environment that brings endless opportunities of fun and entertainment while watching competitive hockey at the Erie Insurance Arena" said Giebel, "From adding more promotional nights, to giveaways, to guest appearances and more, there will be a buzz of excitement at every game this season. We're excited to get things started on September 20."

Mark your calendars, find your favorite promotions, and get ready for the 29th season of hockey in downtown Erie - Otters style!

SEPTEMBER

For the 29th time in team history, the Erie Otters take the ice for the Home Opener (pres. by iHeart Media Erie) at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 20. Hours before doors open and the Otters take the ice, the organization will host its fourth-annual Home Opener Fan Fest, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

When the doors officially open, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free Erie Otters Magnet Schedule (pres. by iHeart Media Erie), as the Otters prepare for the first battle of the season against the Kitchener Rangers. As fans make their way to their seats, they will find a Free Erie Otters Rally Towel (pres. by iHeart Media Erie) placed on each seat! Make sure to arrive early for this double giveaway!

Who let the dogs out? On Saturday September 27, we celebrate our four-legged friends on Pucks and Paws Night. We'll commemorate all things pups as the Otters welcome the rival London Knights to town for the first time this season. We'll be celebrating our team dog Caroline's birthday on a night filled with four-legged fun.

OCTOBER

With the arrival of October, we're bringing the month's biggest party to you for Oktoberfest on October 11. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Erie Otters themed Beer Stein, so wear your Lederhosen and join us for this German-inspired night of fun!

Spend less, get more! This season, we're continuing to start your weekend happy with 3-2-1 Fridays! Every Friday home game - starting on Friday, October 17 - fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period. More bang for your buck every Friday night for another year! This season will see this fan-favorite promotion kickoff on October 17 against the Niagara IceDogs.

Alongside the first 3-2-1 Friday, we're celebrating all things Black and Gold on Friday, October 17 for 412 Night (pres. by Primanti Bros.). This kickoff to the OHL's Rivalry Week against the Niagara IceDogs will see the Otters take the ice in the first specialty game jersey of the season inspired by the Steel City with proceeds from the jerseys benefitting the Highmark Caring Place. More information on the night is sure to follow, keep and eye on the Otters social media for more updates.

Chills & thrills await as the Eerie Otters come to town for the Halloween Spooktacular (pres. by Rebich Investments). Rock those costumes a day early, and get ready for a costume contest, trick-or-treating in the concourse, and a spooky Thursday to go into Halloween. Leave the candy buckets at home - the first 1500 fans in the arena will receive an Otters Backpack (pres. by Rebich Investments).

NOVEMBER

November kicks off with another 3-2-1 Friday as the Ottawa 67's come to town for their one and only visit of the season. Enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Lights, $2 Hot Dogs and $1 popcorn until puck drop!

During Military Family Month, the Otters honor those who serve and have served in the United States and Canadian Militaries on Military Appreciation Night (pres. by Your Central Western Toyota Dealer). The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive an Otters Beanie thanks to Toyota. On top of our ceremonies for all the branches of the militaries, the Otters will also take the ice in warm ups in a specialty military-themed jersey. After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Disabled American Veterans Chapter 73. All gave some, Some gave all.

The Otters and Highmark Caring Place (Erie) combine forces once more for the fourth-annual Children's Grief Awareness Night (pres. by Highmark Caring Place) on Friday, November 21. This one-of-a-kind theme night in sports has grown every year, and this year is no different. The 2025 edition of CGAN with HCP will bring together Family Game Night with activations around the concourse and on the ice all night long bringing some of your favorite games to life! It's okay to not be okay.

On Saturday November 22, the Otters will bring to light some of the local businesses thriving in the Erie area on Small Business Night. Join us for the season's first home match-up with the Sarnia Sting, and take a look around the concourse at the Small Business Fair, with local businesses showing off what they do best!

An all-new tradition is underway in Erie, PA - on Wednesday, November 26 it's a celebration of Bears & Beers (pres. by Rebich Investments). This pre-Thanksgiving night of fun will be headlined by happy hour drink specials leading into the 17th Annual Teddy Bear Toss after the Otters' first goal of the game with the Brampton Steelheads in town. To make the night even more memorable, the first 1500 fans will receive an Otters Apron (pres. by Rebich Investments), just in time to cook turkey dinner on Thursday. This is sure to be your family's favorite way to celebrate the holiday season; bring your bears and have fun.

The penultimate month of the year comes to a close on Saturday, November 29 for Between the Benches Night (pres. by Rebich Investments) with the Peterborough Petes in town. Alongside this one-of-a-kind promotion, the first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a Kris Mallette Bobblehead (pres. by Rebich Investments). Get ready to bring the energy as we close out the month of November in style!

DECEMBER

Join us on Saturday December 13th for the first home game of December as the Otters welcome the North Bay Battalion to the E.I.A. for the one and only time. This will be a special night as we come together to honor and celebrate the life of late Otters Owner Jim Waters. The Otters will take the ice in warmups with specialty jerseys honoring the legacy of Jim. The night will also serve as the fifth annual Sock Toss (benefitting Community Shelter Services).

Get ready to Jingle Bell Rock! Our final game before the holiday break is Saturday December 20th for Winter Wonderland Night. We're bringing the holiday season indoors with holiday season vibes and appearances from Santa Claus. Come ring in the holiday season with this special send off to the holiday break. Happy Holidays are here!

There's no better way to go into the new year than with our annual New Year's Rockin' Eve Night (pres. by Printing Concepts)! This special Wednesday night game will have a 6:00 P.M. puck drop in our final home game against Brantford, with the first 1500 fans getting a 2026 Team Calendar (pres. by Printing Concepts). Before the ball drops, grab your skates and join our players on the ice for a memorable Post-Game Skate.

JANUARY

The first home game of 2026 celebrates all things zen on Chill Vibes Night (pres. by Peece Heating and Cooling). The first 1,000 fans will receive an Otters Blanket (pres. by Peece Heating and Cooling) to help stay warm on a chilly winter night.

Love to hit the links? We've got the perfect night FORE you! Our penultimate Saturday home game is Golf Night on Friday, January 16 (pres. by Five Iron Golf). More fun is to be announced as we think about golfing weather. This night also brings together another 3-2-1 Friday!

The stars of tomorrow are the highlight of today! On Saturday, January 17 it's a celebration of a growing favorite promotion, Youth Sports Night (pres. by FWRD Brighter Future Foundation Sports Division). Adorned in their team jerseys, this night is sure to be full of future sports stars from the Erie region and beyond. The first 500 kids in the arena will receive a free Jersey Zipper Pull (pres. by FWRD Brighter Future Foundation Sports Division). Get your team together for a celebratory night.

It's a youth revolution! One of the most popular promotions of the last four seasons is back - it's the Kids Takeover Game (pres. by expERIEnce Children's Museum) on Saturday, January 24. The kids of Erie and surrounding counties will once again take over the jobs of game night - from Junior Public Address Announcer to our Kids' Coaching Staff, and all the mayhem in between. The Otters logo and player headshots will be designed entirely by local students for the night.

The Force is strong with these fans! The always-popular Star Wars Night (pres. by the Millcreek Mall) strikes back to close the month on Saturday, January 31 - as the London 'Knights of Ren' come to town. This is episode five of Erie and London playing on Star Wars Night in the last five seasons. The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a free Light Up Rally Towel (pres. by the Millcreek Mall). All around the concourse, fan favorite characters from the Star Wars saga will be in attendance for photo opportunities, and in-game, plenty of intergalactic fun will be had.

FEBRUARY

School is back in session to start February! On the morning of Thursday, February 5 school's out for the Otters for the School Day Game against Guelph. Students will have the chance to learn more about the Otters, hockey, and the science and math behind the game with our Education Packets. On the ice, educational entertainment will delight and teach students of all ages.

Get ready to start your engines! On Wednesday February 11th, we celebrate all things racing on Red Light Rally Night. The night will be filled with racing themed activations as the Otters look to be first to the finish line when the checkered flag flies against the Owen Sound Attack.

Light the torch and show out for your country on February 14th for Torch the Stigma - Olympic Night (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health). This night of Olympic fun and mental health awareness will see the Otters take the ice in specialty game jerseys, being auctioned off after the game to benefit Stairways Behavioral Health. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive Mystery Trading Pins (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health).

It's another 3-2-1 Friday on February 20th as the Otters welcome in the Oshawa Generals for the one and only time of the season on Get Hooked on Hockey Night (pres. by Fish USA). On a night themed to all things fishing, the first 3,000 fans through the doors will receive a $10 Fish USA gift card (pres. by Fish USA). This game will also serve as our Hockey Gives Blood Blood Drive benefitting Community Blood Bank. Two great themes, one Friday night!

It's time to birthday bash! On Saturday, February 21 Otto's birthday celebration gets underway in the fan-favorite Mascot Mania (pres. by Chick-fil-A). How better to celebrate the birthday otter than with his favorite friends from all around the Tri-States will be out for photos, games on the ice, and general wackiness around the arena. This night of hilarity will be a delight for the whole family!

Dropping the mitts to fight for a cause! In collaboration with UPMC, Hockey Fights Cancer (pres. by UPMC Health Plan & UPMC Hamot) weekend begins at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 28. The Otters will be adorned in Cancer Awareness specialty jerseys to benefit the Hamot Health Foundation. Around the concourse will be balloon & light displays from Rubber Ducky Balloon Designs. Saturday's game will also be the kickoff to UPMC's Member Appreciation Weekend - all members of the UPMC Health Plan, keep your eyes out in February for your voucher for free tickets to the weekend's games.

MARCH

HFC and UPMC Member Appreciation Weekend all come to a close simultaneously on Sunday, March 1 for Sunday Family Funday. Every Sunday Family Funday this season will be presented by Edgar Snyder and Associates. On top of the 4:00 P.M. start time, every Sunday during the season, the first 500 kids in the door receive a free popcorn and water (pres. by Edgar Snyder and Associates). This first edition of our Sunday Funday will bring with it the second edition of Faith & Family Night - featuring a day of faith-based fun for all. Church groups are invited to close out their weekend with us!

Sun and Sand aren't too far away! Saturday, March 7 is the first celebration of the summer sun and lazy days on the beach for Tiki Luau Night (pres. by Erie County Community College). Our final home game of the season against the London Knights is about to get tropical - the first 1000 fans in the arena will be outfitted in the finest threads of an Otters' Cooler Bag (pres. by Erie County Community College). Don't waste away in Margaritaville before you get to the most tropical night of 2026.

It's a Femininomenon! On Sunday, March 8, the Otters host the fifth-annual Women's Empowerment Night. As an organization with a history of strong, empowered women leading the way, the Otters are thrilled to encourage and teach the next generation of women professionals. During the night, the Otters will welcome women-owned businesses out for a Women's Vendor Fair. The night will also feature a Women in Sports Panel, details to be announced soon! The first 500 kids in the door receive a free popcorn and water (pres. by Edgar Snyder and Associates).

There's no bigger party in Erie than that of a St. Patrick's Day Celebration (pres. by Rebich Investments), and while the Otters may not play at home on the day of the holiday, the team will still celebrate in style on Friday, March 13. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a free Replica St. Patrick's Day Jersey (pres. by Rebich Investments). As well, every Friday during the season, its a 3-2-1 Friday with $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 Hot Dogs and $1 Popcorn. The Otters will take the ice in a specialty St. Patrick's Day Jersey to be auctioned off after the game! Wear your green garb and get ready for a night of fun downtown - before your night of fun downtown!

It's a collector's paradise on Saturday March 14 for Memorabilia Madness (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles). The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a free 2025-26 Team Card Set (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles), with a special post-game autograph signing around the concourse.

All good things must come to an end, and on Saturday, March 21 the final regular season home game occurs for Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a free 2025-26 Erie Otters team poster. We say thank you to the best fans in hockey by welcoming in the division rival Guelph Storm to close out the home schedule - and hopefully begin to rev up for the 2026 OHL Playoffs!

Giveaways, specialty nights, and appearances all season long - the year of the Otter is ahead! Don't miss a single moment of the new year of Otters Hockey; 2025-26 Full Season Tickets are on sale now for as low as $13/game.







