Kitchener Rangers and Sun Life Raise over $12,500 for Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health

August 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club and Rangers Reach in conjunction with Sun Life are pleased to announce that over $12,500 was raised during our annual Sun Life Warm-up Jersey Auction. Between May 6th -14th, 2025, 32 authentic Rangers warm-up jerseys, worn by players during the 2024-25 season were auctioned online with all proceeds donated to Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health Waterloo Region.

Paul Joliat spoke on the decision Sun Life made in choosing Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health as the beneficiary of these funds.

"At Sun Life, our Purpose is helping people achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives," said Paul Joliat, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Marketing Planning, Sun Life. "This means, showing up for our communities and being there for people through every stage of life. We are proud to partner with the Kitchener Rangers and Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health to provide people in the Kitchener-Waterloo community the mental health support they need."

CEO of Camino Wellbeing + Mental Health, Tracy Elop commented on their gratitude in receiving this support from Sun Life along with the Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach.

"We are deeply grateful to Sun Life and the Kitchener Rangers for this generous investment in community wellbeing," said Tracy. "When organizations like theirs invest in mental health, they're helping open doors for people in our community who need support. Their partnership sends a clear message: mental health and wellbeing matter, and no one should have to face challenges alone."







