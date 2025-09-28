Attack Use Four Power Play Goals to Hand Rangers First Loss of the Season

Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham on game night

Owen Sound, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored twice in 30 seconds two take an early 2-1 second period lead, but the Owen Sound Attack would score four unanswered power play goals to hand the Blueshirts their first loss of the season.

Haeden Ellis scored his third goal in as many games and Jack Pridham has now scored in both games he has featured in since returning to Kitchener.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - OS 1

9:27 Jake Crawford (1) - Harry Nansi, Masen Wray=

Shots: KIT 9 - OS 7

Second Period

KIT 1 - OS 1

2:47 Haeden Ellis (3) - Unassisted

KIT 2 - OS 1

4:17 Jack Pridham (2) - Jacob Xu, Andrew MacNiel

KIT 2 - OS 2 - PPG

10:34 Cole Zurawski (2) - Lenny Greenberg, Masen Wray

KIT 2 - OS 3 - PPG

13:38 Jake Crawford (2) - Braedyn Rogers, Harry Nansi

KIT 2 - OS 4 - PPG

16:30 Harry Nansi (1) - John Banks, Jacob Therrien

Shots: KIT 21 - OS 21

Third Period

KIT 2 - OS 5 - PPG

4:30 Tristan Delisle (2) - Pierce Mbuyi, John Banks

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 29 - OS 32

Power play: KIT 0/5 - OS 4/7

FO%: KIT 50% - OS 50%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 27/32 Saves, Five goals against

Carter George (OS) - 27/29 Saves, Two goals against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers head back home next Friday to take on Owen Sound for Oktoberfest! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Be sure to bring non-perishable food or funds to support The Food Bank as part of the Onkel Hans Food Drive. Let's fill a Grand River Transit bus with donations! (Donation Bins also at every entrance).

