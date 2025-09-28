Attack Use Four Power Play Goals to Hand Rangers First Loss of the Season
Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Owen Sound, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers scored twice in 30 seconds two take an early 2-1 second period lead, but the Owen Sound Attack would score four unanswered power play goals to hand the Blueshirts their first loss of the season.
Haeden Ellis scored his third goal in as many games and Jack Pridham has now scored in both games he has featured in since returning to Kitchener.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - OS 1
9:27 Jake Crawford (1) - Harry Nansi, Masen Wray=
Shots: KIT 9 - OS 7
Second Period
KIT 1 - OS 1
2:47 Haeden Ellis (3) - Unassisted
KIT 2 - OS 1
4:17 Jack Pridham (2) - Jacob Xu, Andrew MacNiel
KIT 2 - OS 2 - PPG
10:34 Cole Zurawski (2) - Lenny Greenberg, Masen Wray
KIT 2 - OS 3 - PPG
13:38 Jake Crawford (2) - Braedyn Rogers, Harry Nansi
KIT 2 - OS 4 - PPG
16:30 Harry Nansi (1) - John Banks, Jacob Therrien
Shots: KIT 21 - OS 21
Third Period
KIT 2 - OS 5 - PPG
4:30 Tristan Delisle (2) - Pierce Mbuyi, John Banks
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 29 - OS 32
Power play: KIT 0/5 - OS 4/7
FO%: KIT 50% - OS 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 27/32 Saves, Five goals against
Carter George (OS) - 27/29 Saves, Two goals against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers head back home next Friday to take on Owen Sound for Oktoberfest! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Be sure to bring non-perishable food or funds to support The Food Bank as part of the Onkel Hans Food Drive. Let's fill a Grand River Transit bus with donations! (Donation Bins also at every entrance).
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham on game night
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025
- Malhotra Stars with 5 Points; Benak Debuts with 4 in Dogs' 7-2 Win - Brantford Bulldogs
- Generals Set to Retire Terry O'Reilly's Number 17 - Oshawa Generals
- Attack Use Four Power Play Goals to Hand Rangers First Loss of the Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Attack Rock the Bayshore in 5-2 Win Over Rangers - Owen Sound Attack
- Klepov Extends Point Streak in Home Loss to Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Firebirds Drop Home Opener to Niagara, 4-0 - Flint Firebirds
- Frasca Scores Twice as Otters Down Knights in Overtime - Erie Otters
- Rye Stops 30 in Petes Road Win over Steelheads - Peterborough Petes
- Kithener Travels to Owen Sound to Continue Strong Start of the Season - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Guelph Storm - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 2, Firebirds vs IceDogs - 7 PM - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Attack Use Four Power Play Goals to Hand Rangers First Loss of the Season
- Kithener Travels to Owen Sound to Continue Strong Start of the Season
- Four-Goal Third Period Powers Rangers to 5-2 Victory over Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Captain and Leadership Group for the 2025-26 Season
- Rangers Welcome Otters to Town on First Responder's Night