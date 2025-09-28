Generals Set to Retire Terry O'Reilly's Number 17

Published on September 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - A new banner will be added to the rafters tomorrow night as the Oshawa Generals will retire Terry O'Reilly's 17 before hosting the Windsor Spitfires at 6:05 pm.

O'Reilly grew up right here in Oshawa, started playing the game for Oshawa Minor Hockey from Atom to Junior B and made the jump to the then OHA with his hometown Generals.

"I was a lucky young boy to grow up in Oshawa," said O'Reilly. "My love of ice hockey was nurtured from St. Gertrude's in the CYO to the Oshawa Generals by wonderful volunteer coaches."

Terry played three seasons and a total of 154 games with the Generals where he tallied 41 goals and 93 assists for 134 points, along with 298 penalty minutes.

After finishing the 1971 season with the Generals, O'Reilly would be taken 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in that year's NHL Draft.

Most of his first pro-hockey season would be spent with the AHL's Boston Braves, but O'Reilly would record his first NHL goal in his first game with the Bruins that same season.

Terry would become a full-timer with the Bruins in the 1973 campaign and would not look back, playing 12 more seasons with the same club, becoming one of 16 NHLers to ever play their entire career with one team, and being named to two all-star games.

O'Reilly retired from the NHL after the 1985 season, finishing not only with 204 goals and 402 assists for 606 points with Boston, but as the Bruins' all-time leader in penalty minutes with 2095, which is also tied for 45th on the NHL's all-time list.

Just two years after exiting as one of the greatest Bruins to hit the ice, O'Reilly returned to Boston to coach the team for three seasons, which included a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1988.

In 1990, Terry returned home to be inducted into the Oshawa Sports Hall of Fame and was also part of the Bruins' All-Centennial team.

With his scrappiness, determination and work ethic in every shift and game, Terry O'Reilly showed what it truly meant to be an Oshawa General. Now, he becomes the 8th General to have their number retired and added to the rafters at Tribute Communities Centre, joining the likes of John Tavares, Eric Lindros, Dave Andreychuk, and fellow Bruin legend, Bobby Orr.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.