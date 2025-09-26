Generals Head to Guelph to Take on the Storm

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back on the road as they head to Guelph for the first of two matches this season with the Storm.

Oshawa has not gotten off to the start they wanted, going 0-2-0-0 in the first two games of the season. The Gens have been playing a little short-handed on the back end, missing three defenseman in those games.

This past week, the Generals have got two players back from NHL camps with Owen Griffin returning from the Columbus Blue Jackets after getting into an exhibition game, as well as Zack Sandhu who attended the Vancouver Canucks camp.

The Guelph Storm have started the season with a win and a loss through their first two games, also missing a couple of key names, with the likes of Jett Luchanko still away at Philadelphia Flyers camp.

The puck drops at 7:07 pm. Catch the action on Rogers TV, FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







