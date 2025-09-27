Frontenacs' Powerplay Goes Quiet, Greyhounds Take 5-4 Win in a Shootout

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs returned to Slush Puppie Place Friday night. Their opponent was the Soo Greyhounds, who make the trip to the limestone city just once this season.

After beating the Petes Thursday night, the Greyhounds started fast in Kingston. Jordan Charron would grab his third and fourth goals of the year less than 15 minutes into the first period. The Frontenacs would respond with two minutes left in the opening frame. Just a day after being named the 47th captain in Franchise history, Jacob Battaglia would find the back of the net. 2-1 the Frontenacs trailed after 20 minutes.

The second period saw more offence for the Fronts. Landon Wright and Tyler Hopkins both beat Greyhounds goalie Noah Tegelaar. At the other end, penalties would hurt Kingston. The Soo also scored twice in the second period, both going on the scoresheet as power-play tallies. Frontenacs continued to trail after 40 minutes, 4-3 the score.

Kingston tilted the ice in their favour during the third period. Tegelaar continued to play well for the Soo, but with just under 10 minutes left in the game, Tyler Hopkins scored a highlight-reel goal for his second of the night. Overtime would be required on Friday night in Kingston.

The Frontenacs had plenty of chances in the extra frame. The Greyhounds were called for a trip a minute into overtime, but once again, Tegelaar was up to the task, slamming the door on Kingston. A shootout would be needed to decide a winner.

In the shootout, Frontenacs goalie Gavin Betts was great. He stopped the first four Greyhounds shooters, but the same can be said for Tegelaar. In the fifth round of the shootout, the Greyhounds would sneak one past Betts, grabbing the extra point in what was a great back-and-forth contest. 5-4 the Frontenacs fall to the Greyhounds.

Kingston will have a chance to bounce back Sunday when the team hits the road and heads north to take on the Battalion in North Bay.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.