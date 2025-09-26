David Bedkowski Named 29th Captain in Attack Franchise History

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, ON - Ahead of the Owen Sound Attack's home opener on Saturday, the team has officially named 18-year-old David Bedkowski the 29th captain in franchise history.

Bedkowski, a native to Toronto, was first brought to the Attack in a trade with the Oshawa Generals shortly into the 2024-25 season. Since, Bedkowski has played a total of 37 games for the Attack with 3 goals and 4 assists including 75 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-6 defenceman has not only gained the public's eye in Owen Sound but was a key interest to scouts during the Connor McDavid Top Prospects game in January of 2025 in Brantford, leading to his selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 3rd round (71st Overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Joining the leadership group for the Attack are Jacob Therrien, acquired from the North Bay Battalion prior to the 2025-26 season, Pierce Mbuyi, selected by the Attack in the 1st round, 7th Overall in the OHL's 2024 U16 Priority Selection Draft, and Jake Crawford, drafted in the 2nd Round, 33rd Overall by the Attack in 2023. Crawford will be serving his second season as Attack Assistant Captain after being named prior to the 2024-25 season. Carter George (2022 3rd round 53rd Overall, in the OHL U16 OHL Priority Selection) will also remain in his role as an honourary Attack Assistant Captain following his addition to the Attack leadership group last year. Therrien and Mbuyi will each be entering their first year as part of the Attack's leadership group. David Bedkowski previously served as Assistant Captain with the Attack following last season's trade of former Captain Konnor Smith.

Attack fans can catch the new Attack leadership group at home for the first time during the home opener tomorrow at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Tickets for each of this weekend's games are available online at tickets.attackhockey.com or at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office.







