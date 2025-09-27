Erliden Stops 21 as Otters Fall in Kitchener

Published on September 26, 2025

Erie Otters News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Erie Otters were back on the road Friday to finish off their first home and home of the season against the Kitchener Rangers. Erie would look for revenge against a Rangers team returning some of their biggest superstars. Erie would get a boost in their lineup as well as Tyler Cooper would make his OHL debut. The Otters would search for their first win of the season behind enemy lines.

The Otters took the game to the Rangers early, putting the pressure on right out of the gate with a couple of chances to test Kitchener's Christian Kirsch in his first start of the season. Near the midway point of the frame, Dylan Edwards entered the zone and followed his shot to cycle the puck up to the blue line to Tristen Trevino, who took two strides and got the puck on net. Kirsch was unable to corral the rebound, and Alex Misiak was the first to make it to the loose puck, who then shuffled it across the crease for Callum Hughes (1) to clean it up and put the Otters on the board first. It was a tale of two halves for the first period, as the opening 10 minutes was all Erie, but Kitchener tilted the ice after going on the first powerplay of the game. The Rangers put three quality shots on goal during the man-advantage, with Noah Erliden standing tall to keep the Otters ahead. After registering the first seven shots on goal, Kitchener outshot Erie 11-1 to end the period.

After matching minor penalties before the faceoff to start the second period, the Rangers picked up where they left off by registering the first three shots on goal. Luca Romano had a pair of chances, but Erliden saw the puck well and neutralized the chance off the second shot. The Rangers went back on the powerplay seven minutes in off an Alex Misiak hooking minor, and were finally able to beat Erliden to even the game. Cameron Arquette entered the zone down the left side, and passed the puck across the ice to a streaking Haeden Ellis (PPG, 2) who snapped a wrist shot home with 11 minutes left. The Otters nearly retook the lead off of a late surge in the final minute, with chances from Frasca and Hughes, but the game remained tied 1-1 going into the third period. Kitchener would lead 21-15 in shots on goal.

After a stalemate in the first two frames, both offenses surged in the final 20 minutes. Kitchener went to the powerplay early in the period, and after settling the puck down, Luca Romano (PPG, 1) skated down from the right point and walked into space for a wrist shot that beat Erliden on the blocker side. The Otters were able to immediately answer, as Gabriel Frasca created pressure on the forecheck and an open Ty Challenger (1) below the left wing circle, who beat Kirsch to the near post with 15 minutes remaining. The lethal Rangers' powerplay got another chance past the midway point of the frame, and connected once again to put Kitchener back in front. Jack Pridham (PPG, 1) skated down from the blue line and connected on a give-and-go with Cameron Reid and slammed home a shot from the low slot. Needing a goal as time ticked down, the Otters couldn't exit the zone and Tanner Lam (ENG, 3) tallied an insurance goal off the turnover to put the game on ice. Lam (ENG, 4) added on an empty net goal in the final minute to give the Rangers a 5-2 win.

