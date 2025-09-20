Hammond Scores Twice as Otters Drop Opener in Guelph

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, Ontario -- The 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season is here, and the Erie Otters would find themselves at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, looking to get the season off on the right foot. In a building which has been a house of horrors for the Otters in recent years, they would hope to get their season off to a winning start against a division rival before heading home for the highly-anticipated home opener against Kitchener Saturday.

The game would get underway with both teams trading chances. Guelph would get on the board early with Ethan Miedema (1) scoring his first goal in a Storm uniform in his Guelph debut to make it 1-0 Guelph. Following a couple of special teams opportunities, the Storm would make a penalty kill count. Hunter McKenzie (SHG, 1) would double the Storm advantage as the home side would lead 2-0 after one.

The second frame would begin with the Otters on the power play and on the front foot. Guelph would score the period's first goal however as Noah Jenkin (GWG, 1) would make it 3-0 Storm. The Otters would not take long to respond as Brett Hammond (PPG, 1) would strike in-tight on the man-advantage to make it 3-1 Storm. This would be the score after two as a scrum would conclude the period with shots on goal favoring Guelph 20-16.

The Otters would get things going early in period three as on the penalty kill the Otters would find a short-handed goal of their own as Brett Hammond (SHG, 2) would trim the Otters deficit to 3-2. The Storm would respond quickly to extend the lead back to two following a strong passage of play from the Otters as Carter Stevens (1) would make it 4-2 Guelph. The Storm would add on an empty-netter following an Erie onslaught as Hunter McKenzie (2) would make it 5-2 Storm. Final shots on goal 32-27 Storm.

