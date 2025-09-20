Rangers Erase Three-Goal Third Period Deficit to Defeat Bulldogs
Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - Well, RTown, that was a home opener for the ages! After falling behind 3-0 through 40 minutes of the play, the Kitchener Rangers turned the game on its head scoring three unanswered in the final frame and 41 seconds into the overtime period to complete the comeback.
Aiden O'Donnell and Joshua Avery put the Bulldogs ahead by two after the opening 20 minutes. Lucas Moore added a late second period power play goal to give Brantford the three-goal advantage heading into the second intermission. Cameron Arquette got the Rangers first goal of the season 4:20 into the third period and that sent all the momentum back to the home side. Three minutes later, Arquette doubled down to bring the Rangers within a goal. Then, on the power play, with under five minutes remaining in the game, Tanner Lam scored a highlight reel goal to send the game to overtime. And in classic Tanner Lam fashion, he called game just 41 seconds into the extra frame to hand Kitchener their first win of the season.
Attendance: 6,670
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
BFD 1 - KIT 0
7:03 Aiden O'Donnell (1) - Caleb Malhotra, Cooper Dennis
BFD 2 - KIT 0
9:00 Joshua Avery (1) - Jeremy Freeman
Shots: BFD 17 - KIT 3
Second Period
BFD 3 - KIT 0 - PPG
12:24 Lucas Moore (1) - Joshua Avery, Luca Testa
Shots: BFD 29 - KIT 17
Third Period
BFD 3 - KIT 1
4:20 Cameron Arquette (1) - Haeden Ellis
BFD 3 - KIT 2
7:53 Cameron Arquette (2) - Jakub Chromiak
BFD 3 - KIT 3 - PPG
15:28 Tanner Lam (1) - Matheas Stark, Cameron Arquette
Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 29
Overtime
BFD 3 - KIT 4
0:41 Tanner Lam (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Haeden Ellis
Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 30
The Numbers Game:
Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 30
Power play: BFD 1/1 - KIT 1/5
FO%: BFD 48% - KIT 52%
The Starting Goalies:
Maksim Corovic (Brantford): 26/30 Saves, Four goals against
Jason Schaubel (Kitchener): 32/35 Saves, Three goals against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers travel to Erie to face the Otters for their first road trip of the season. Puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs on game night
Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025
- Spitfires Torch Sting in 8-1 Rout - Windsor Spitfires
- Storm Top Otters, 5-2 - Guelph Storm
- Hammond Scores Twice as Otters Drop Opener in Guelph - Erie Otters
- Spirit Score Five Unanswered to Take Opening Night Win in the Soo - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Erase Three-Goal Third Period Deficit to Defeat Bulldogs - Kitchener Rangers
- Slow Start for the Frontenacs Leads to 6-2 Loss to the Ottawa 67's - Kingston Frontenacs
- Undermanned Bulldogs Fall 4-3 to Rangers in Season Opener - Brantford Bulldogs
- Hammond Scores Twice as Otters Drop Opener in Guelph - Erie Otters
- Knights Prepare to Raise Banners in Home Opener against Attack - London Knights
- Gens Sign Jalen Lobo - Oshawa Generals
- Boston Pizza Announced as Petes Official Road Game Watch Party Location for 2025-26 - Peterborough Petes
- IceDogs Acquire Frolov, Reid in Trade with Flint - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Acquire Charlie Hotles and Three Draft Picks from Niagara - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Host Brantford to Open 2025-26 Season - Kitchener Rangers
- New Look Frontenacs Ready to Make an Impact - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Sign 2025 3rd Round Selection Gavin Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Day - September 19 - ER at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- WNEM TV5+ to Broadcast Three Live Spirit Games in 2025-2026 - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Erase Three-Goal Third Period Deficit to Defeat Bulldogs
- Kitchener Host Brantford to Open 2025-26 Season
- Kitchener Rangers Welcome Nedlaw Group as New Helmet Sponsor
- Kitchener Rangers Launch 'Beyond the Boards' Presented by Explore Waterloo Region
- Rangers Complete 59th Annual General Meeting