Rangers Erase Three-Goal Third Period Deficit to Defeat Bulldogs

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs on game night

Kitchener, Ont. - Well, RTown, that was a home opener for the ages! After falling behind 3-0 through 40 minutes of the play, the Kitchener Rangers turned the game on its head scoring three unanswered in the final frame and 41 seconds into the overtime period to complete the comeback.

Aiden O'Donnell and Joshua Avery put the Bulldogs ahead by two after the opening 20 minutes. Lucas Moore added a late second period power play goal to give Brantford the three-goal advantage heading into the second intermission. Cameron Arquette got the Rangers first goal of the season 4:20 into the third period and that sent all the momentum back to the home side. Three minutes later, Arquette doubled down to bring the Rangers within a goal. Then, on the power play, with under five minutes remaining in the game, Tanner Lam scored a highlight reel goal to send the game to overtime. And in classic Tanner Lam fashion, he called game just 41 seconds into the extra frame to hand Kitchener their first win of the season.

Attendance: 6,670

Scoring Summary:

First Period

BFD 1 - KIT 0

7:03 Aiden O'Donnell (1) - Caleb Malhotra, Cooper Dennis

BFD 2 - KIT 0

9:00 Joshua Avery (1) - Jeremy Freeman

Shots: BFD 17 - KIT 3

Second Period

BFD 3 - KIT 0 - PPG

12:24 Lucas Moore (1) - Joshua Avery, Luca Testa

Shots: BFD 29 - KIT 17

Third Period

BFD 3 - KIT 1

4:20 Cameron Arquette (1) - Haeden Ellis

BFD 3 - KIT 2

7:53 Cameron Arquette (2) - Jakub Chromiak

BFD 3 - KIT 3 - PPG

15:28 Tanner Lam (1) - Matheas Stark, Cameron Arquette

Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 29

Overtime

BFD 3 - KIT 4

0:41 Tanner Lam (2) - Jakub Chromiak, Haeden Ellis

Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 30

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BFD 35 - KIT 30

Power play: BFD 1/1 - KIT 1/5

FO%: BFD 48% - KIT 52%

The Starting Goalies:

Maksim Corovic (Brantford): 26/30 Saves, Four goals against

Jason Schaubel (Kitchener): 32/35 Saves, Three goals against

UP NEXT:

The Rangers travel to Erie to face the Otters for their first road trip of the season. Puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

