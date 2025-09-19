Game Day - September 19 - ER at GUE

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It all starts tonight at 7:07pm as the puck drops on another season of Storm hockey in the Royal City.

Come down to the Fan Fest Celebration inside the Old Quebec Street Shoppes ahead of the 7:07pm puck drop! There will be different activities for all ages starting at 4:00pm. Take your photo with the Mark Wilson's Baby Boni, enjoy some games with Game Asylum and Grand River Inflatables, have your face painted with Cleo the Clown, and much more!

Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA during the 2024/2025 season

Led the Storm with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) through 5 pre-season games

Finished second in rookie scoring in the OHL during the pre-season

Voted most likely to be the league's top rookie (61% of vote) in the OHL's 2025/2026 Media Poll

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Jake Murray

12th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 28 games with the Huron-Perth Lakers U16AAA during the 2024/2025 season

Appeared in 3 pre-season games for the

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

