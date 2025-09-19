Game Day - September 19 - ER at GUE
Guelph Storm News Release
It all starts tonight at 7:07pm as the puck drops on another season of Storm hockey in the Royal City.
Come down to the Fan Fest Celebration inside the Old Quebec Street Shoppes ahead of the 7:07pm puck drop! There will be different activities for all ages starting at 4:00pm. Take your photo with the Mark Wilson's Baby Boni, enjoy some games with Game Asylum and Grand River Inflatables, have your face painted with Cleo the Clown, and much more! Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA during the 2024/2025 season
Led the Storm with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) through 5 pre-season games
Finished second in rookie scoring in the OHL during the pre-season
Voted most likely to be the league's top rookie (61% of vote) in the OHL's 2025/2026 Media Poll
Who to Watch - Erie Otters
Jake Murray
12th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 28 games with the Huron-Perth Lakers U16AAA during the 2024/2025 season
Appeared in 3 pre-season games for the
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, September 26th - Oshawa Generals @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
