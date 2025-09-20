Knights Prepare to Raise Banners in Home Opener against Attack

The London Knights return to defend their throne, months after capturing the team's third Memorial Cup title in Rimouski, Quebec.

Following the departures of several key veterans, featuring stars Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan, and company, the Knights will don a new look roster filled with youth and several new faces.

17 year olds Jaxon Cover, Logan Hawery, and Caleb Mitchell are expected to be top NHL prospects and Americans among the likes of Braiden Clark, Kaeden Hawkins, Julian Brown, and Ben Wilmott have signed with the Knights following stints in the USHL and BCHL, adding a veteran presence to a fresh Knights squad.

The Knights and Attack will meet for the first time since the Knights ousted the Bears in a four game sweep last April in round one of the OHL playoffs.

Puck drop is set for 7:00pm from Canada Life Place where the Knights will raise their 2025 championship banners.







