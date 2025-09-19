Firebirds Acquire Charlie Hotles and Three Draft Picks from Niagara

Published on September 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team has acquired forward Charlie Hotles and three draft choices from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Hayden Reid, defenseman Artem Frolov and an eighth-round pick.

Hotles joins the Firebirds for what will be his second season in the OHL. He played 33 games for Niagara during his rookie year in 2024-25 and totaled two assists. Hotles also appeared in 15 games for the North York Rangers of the OJHL and recorded four goals and six assists.

Frolov and Reid were both acquired by the Firebirds in a three-team trade with Niagara and the Barrie Colts in August of 2024. Frolov appeared in 65 games for Flint during the 2024-25 season and finished with four goals and 10 assists. Reid, who had yet to sign at the time of his acquisition, played 51 games for the Firebirds after joining the team in November. He recorded nine goals and seven assists.

In addition to Hotles, the Firebirds will receive the Peterborough Petes' 2028 third-round pick, the North Bay Battalion's 2027 fourth-round pick and Niagara's 2026 sixth-round pick. Flint is sending the Brampton Steelheads' 2026 eighth-round pick to the IceDogs in addition to Reid and Frolov.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"As a staff we liked Charlie's potential in his draft year. We think that he has some untapped talent. He will add size and brings that element of winning puck battles along the wall, with the ability to keep plays alive."

The Firebirds open their season on the road on Saturday night in Saginaw against the Spirit. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Flint will then be on home ice for the first time on Saturday, September 27 against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.

