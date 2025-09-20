Slow Start for the Frontenacs Leads to 6-2 Loss to the Ottawa 67's

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs began their 2025/26 OHL campaign on Friday night with their Home Opener in front of an excited crowd at Slush Puppie Place. The Frontenacs experienced a lot of turnover from last season to this season; with several new faces in the lineup for the first time. With lots of new faces and continued expectations of excellence, the Frontenacs were excited to get the new season started.

It remains to be seen if it was Home Opener jitters for the Frontenacs, but the Ottawa 67's came to play. The 67's got out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to Thomas Vandenberg scoring his first OHL goal just 2:46 into the contest. Goals from 2025 OHL third overall pick Brock Chitaroni and Nic Whitehead within a minute of each other would make it a 3-0 lead before the first period came to a close.

The Frontenacs came out of the locker room for the second period with a renewed energy that resulted in a quick goal just 3:08 into the frame. Ty Robar scored his first OHL goal in his very first game to give the Frontenacs some life. The Frontenacs' sixth round pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection batted a loose puck out of mid-air and buried it into the back of the 67's net in a beautiful highlight reel effort.

The Frontenacs retained pressure after their first goal of the season but after a blown opportunity at one end, the 67's went the other way and Thomas Vandenberg scored his second of the game on a breakaway to make it 4-1. Nathan Amidovski would also find the net for the 67's before the end of the second period.

Thomas Vandenberg would complete his hat trick and Filip Ekberg would add another and the Frontenacs would drop their Home Opener, 6-2.







